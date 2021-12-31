Stop! Listen! Think! are three commands we heard over and over as children. They are words we would do well to heed as we anticipate a new year.

With the holidays soon behind us it is easy to fall back into a hectic schedule.

January comes with an avalanche of commitments, demands, and activities. It often seems like everything we put on hold for Christmas rushes at us requiring our attention. It is easy to get so busy living the schedule that we fail to really live.

We need to Stop, Listen and Think. As we leave the Christmas Season, I would like to encourage you to reflect on an observation from the book of Luke. It is truth we can take from Christmas to live all year through. It is recorded in Luke 2:19.

“But Mary treasured up all these things, pondering them in her heart.”

Life had been coming fast at Mary. She had been told by the angel Gabriel she would bear a son and he would be the “Son of the Most High”. His name was to be Jesus. The Lord was with her and she was the favored One. Mary then experienced the birth of Jesus in a stable with animals all around. She heard the words from Joseph given to him by an angel. Finally, there was the excitement of the visit from the shepherds. They conveyed the message they had been given from the angel choir. This was a lot to take in! She had to take time to “ponder”. She pondered because she “treasured up” both the words and the experiences of resent months. She laid great value on them. All that had happened required pondering. The Greek word “pondered” means to lay things side by side to compare. Mary laid side by side the words from the Lord and the experiences He provided. She had to stop, listen, and think through it all. She could not absorb it all at one time.

We need to follow Mary’s example. When we fail to stop, listen, and think we miss what the Lord is both saying and accomplishing around us. This failure can lead us to jump to the conclusion that the Lord is not speaking or working. We feel alone and separated from the Lord. We must stop the hectic pace of life. We have to discipline ourselves to do this. A slow walk in nature can enable this to happen. We have to push everything from our minds except the Lord’s message to us. We do not truly hear from the Lord until we truly listen. We must want to hear and realize we need to hear what the Lord is saying. Finally, we need to think. Run what the Lord is saying and what He is doing over and over in our minds. This requires time. This will quiet us to hear his voice. The long- term result of hearing his voice is a deep solid inner peace- wholeness.

Because Mary took the time to ponder she was able to live the joys and sorrows that awaited her. She fully experienced the joys. She was empowered to engage the sorrows. She continued to grow both as a person and in her walk with the Lord because she pondered what the Lord was saying and doing. Allow me to challenge you to do the same as you embark on a new year. A great place to begin is Psalm 27. Stop listen and think through this Psalm. May the Lord bless as you ponder his Word in 2022!