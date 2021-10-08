Sweet aroma of forgiveness

So here I am at North Myrtle Beach with my wife of 53 years. Climbing out of our air conditioned car, the first thing we smell is the salty ocean, great to just breathe in sea air! And is that the aroma of fish being cooked on a nearby grill, perhaps from a seafood restaurant?

We carry our luggage into a small family-owned hotel; we’ve been coming to the same place for about 27 years. Our room always smells the same; it’s an okay aroma of cleaning fluids and just a tiny hint of cigarette smoke. We’re nonsmokers and the scent is too faint to annoy.

I got to thinking about odors, both pleasant and bad, how they bring back memories. I recall opening a brand new Kodak camera back when I was 13. Being so excited, I even now can distinctly recall that precise happy smell, that camera focused on some great memories. But a bad smell—I recall cleaning out the yucky chicken coup on our family farm—not a happy smell as I reflect back—really downright nasty.