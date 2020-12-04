The adventures of a junior assistant cat trapper

Sigh.

A responsible fellow could drown being a junior assistant cat trapper. I didn’t sign up for it, but there I was.

I put on my coat and boots, went outside and checked the trap. Sure enough, there was a cat. It wasn’t Kevin, but it had to be one of his relatives. I recognized that “rip-your-throat-out” look in his eyes.

I lifted up the cage carefully by the handle on top, unlocked the shed door and put cat and contraption inside where it was dry. Under the wooden floor, I knew Gary the groundhog was sleeping because I’d seen him come and go since early fall.

“Hey, Gary,” I said, tapping on the floor with a rake leaning against a wall. “Someone is moving in above you for the night. You’re going to love this.”

The cat continued its steady barrage of meows and I closed the door.

The next morning the head cat trapper arrived and took our first customer away, much to my relief and I am sure to Gary’s as well.

As I watched the car drive away, I noticed several cats across the street looking in my direction. They all had the same terrifying, mean-eyed stare, the one I had seen on both Kevin and our first customer.

My hand went nervously to my throat and I swallowed hard. I didn’t sign up for this. Junior assistant cat trapper may be a more dangerous part-time occupation than I anticipated.

Scott Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News in Marion, N.C. and a humor columnist.