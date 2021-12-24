The backstory of Christmas

There is so much of the Christmas story that is lost on us. Two thousand years and over six thousand miles creates a considerable distance between the reality of Jesus’s birth and us today. We may grasp the essential message of Christmas – that God was born to save the word – while glossing over or missing entirely the depth of the story.

The religious, cultural, political, and practical differences between then and now are a primary reason we lose out on significant aspects of Jesus’s birth.

Consider that 2,000 years ago access to writing implements, something to write on and to write with, were not commonplace items nor was the ability to read and write. So, if it was written down (by hand!) then every word that took up every inch of space was important and intentionally placed. This means the passages we read past to get to the “good” passages is important too. It also means that to mention a name or a place conveyed much more to those at that time then it does to us. Think about it. When we read about Caesar Augustus or King Herod, they don’t have the same associations to our lives then if they were a current political figure of our day. For the early church, however, it would be like bringing up Clinton and George W. Bush to us today. To these names, we immediately connect and ascribe meaning. These names remind us of 9-11, NAFTA, the wars in Bosnia, Kosovo, and on terror. For those first reading or hearing the book of Luke, Caesar Augustus was the leader who ordered the census dislocating them from their homes, and King Herod was a brutal man known for murdering his family and citizens alike. Friends, this is why studying the Bible is so important! The more we know about the history and culture of Jesus’s day, the more we know the back story, then the events surrounding Jesus’s birth becomes more real and relevant to us.

Take for example what happens days after Jesus’s birth.

Ever notice how Mary and Joseph bring two doves or pigeons as their offering to God when they bring Jesus to the temple following his birth?

They went to the temple for two purposes: first to consecrate Jesus to God, “Joseph and Mary took him to Jerusalem to present him to the Lord, “(it is written in the Law of the Lord, “Every firstborn male is to be consecrated to the Lord),” Luke 2:22-23

and second, to make Mary clean following the birth through a sacrifice of atonement.

As with bringing Jesus to the temple, they brought the sacrifice the law of God required them to bring.

If we don’t know the Old Testament or the practice of sacrifice, this may seem irrelevant to us. It’s not. It has a deeper meaning waiting to be explored if we know that Luke is referencing Leviticus 12:8.

“But if she cannot afford a lamb, she is to bring two doves or two young pigeons, one for a burnt offering and the other for a sin offering. In this way the priest will make atonement for her, and she will be clean.’”

Often, when this sacrifice is mentioned, it’s noted because it is an illustration of the likelihood that Mary and Joseph were poor. They brought pigeons or doves because they could not afford a lamb. What we miss is that they not only brought a lamb, they brought THE LAMB, The Lamb of God whose sacrifice would take away the sins of the world. They brought a lamb that they could not afford. No human being could every buy with money or good deeds the Lamb who cleanses us and makes us right with God. The Lamb who was the only offering acceptable for the full redemption of sin and defeat of evil. In Jesus, they not only brought the sacrifice, but the only priest worthy of administering the sacrifice. They brought the GREAT HIGH PRIEST.

Luke is being intentional here. In these frequently glossed over verses sandwiched between the shepherd’s witness and the testimonies of Simeon and Anna, the purpose of Jesus’s birth is clear. He is mere days old but his first entrance into the temple foreshadows his last. At his birth, Jesus is welcomed into the temple with exclamations of joy and prophetic celebration. Thirty-three years later, he is unwelcome in his own home—the same temple—his Father’s house. He is thrown out to his death with jeers of disgust and shouts of condemnation.

Even as an infant, Jesus was everything the world needed for redemption—the perfect sacrifice, the worthy priest who could act as intermediary between God and the people.

His first entrance into the temple, however, was not that moment. That time was yet to come. When the time finally does come, Mary was there, too. She watched the man whose body was the temple, the dwelling place of God, become the sacrifice. This time, however, she did not bring the sacrifice. The baby she brought to the temple so long ago, her son, brings himself as the sacrifice on her behalf.

“He is the atoning sacrifice for our sins, and not only for ours but also for the sins of the whole world.” 1 John 2:2

When we read more closely, when we learn the backstory of the Christmas story, we discover a story so expansive that it began 2,000 years before the birth of Jesus and that extends 2,000 years into today. It’s a story that spans space and time, a story so intricate and intentional that it could be nothing less than the story of God – Emmanuel, God with us.