The Difference of Christmas

This Christmas will be different.

No matter how normal we try to make it, Christmas this year will not be what we are used to experiencing. The holidays, like so much of the last year, will be impacted by the coronavirus. Like many of you, I had hoped that a vaccine would be ready in time for the celebration and excitement of Christmas, and like many of you, I am disappointed with the number of things that are just not the same.

All because an outside entity has come in and taken up residence where we live. Occupying our time, energy, and lifestyle, we have yet to rid ourselves of this foreign invader that makes our lives harder and our hearts weary. For us, it is a virus. For the first century, it was the Roman Empire, and the people of God were held captive in their own home. Unwilling hosts to a merciless invader that did not care for their ways of life or their customs. Sound familiar?