The Difference of Christmas

This Christmas will be different.
No matter how normal we try to make it, Christmas this year will not be what we are used to experiencing. The holidays, like so much of the last year, will be impacted by the coronavirus. Like many of you, I had hoped that a vaccine would be ready in time for the celebration and excitement of Christmas, and like many of you, I am disappointed with the number of things that are just not the same.
Christmas will be different.
All because an outside entity has come in and taken up residence where we live. Occupying our time, energy, and lifestyle, we have yet to rid ourselves of this foreign invader that makes our lives harder and our hearts weary. For us, it is a virus. For the first century, it was the Roman Empire, and the people of God were held captive in their own home. Unwilling hosts to a merciless invader that did not care for their ways of life or their customs. Sound familiar?
In some ways, we can understand the world of the first Christmas better than we have been able to for a long time. Our world is suffering just as it was 2,000 years ago. A virus seeks survival, replication, and control, not so unlike the Roman Empire in the days of John’s writing or the Assyrian Empire in the book of Isaiah. We, too, need to hear that there is a power greater than what has taken up residence around us. We, too, need to know that God saw the pain people were in because of sin and sent Jesus to set them free. Free from a power even greater than the Assyrians, the Roman Empire, or even the corona virus, God intervened in the coming of Jesus. See how when paired together, what Isaiah promises, John reminds us is answered in Jesus.
For unto us a child is born
For God so loved the world
Unto us a son is given
That he gave his only son
And the government will be upon his shoulders
That whoever believes in him
Shall not die but have eternal life
And he shall be called
Wonderful Counselor, Almighty God
Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace
For God did not send his son into the world
To condemn the world
Of the greatness of his government and peace
There will be no end
But to save the world through him
There is hope. Jesus came once, and he is coming again. The first time he came to overthrow the power of sin and death. When he comes again, it will be to overthrow and make new all things affected by sin, even a virus.
Christmas will be different.
But, will we be different this Christmas? How will we be changed by the difference Jesus makes? Will we see Jesus as the real gift, the reason to celebrate, the story worth telling? Christmas mean more to us now, because we know just how much we need God to make our world right?
Christmas will be different. I hope the difference will be in us, too.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.