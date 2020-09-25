The politics of prayer

I have always found it interesting that Paul emphasized prayer for the king and those in authority. In Timothy’s day, he was faced with political authorities who were hostile to the Christian faith. Many of the early church leaders found themselves laying down their lives for their faith. Praying for the Roman government officials would have been a difficult thing for young Timothy to swallow. It’s hard to truly pray for someone you don’t love, and it’s hard to love someone you vehemently disagree with. Yet this is exactly what Christ called his followers to do, “love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.” (Matt 5:44 KJV)

Do you find it difficult to pray for a president in which you are ideologically opposed? Do you struggle to pray for a governor in whom you disagree with on important moral and social issues?

In spite of our differences, we are still commanded to pray. If we don’t like those in authority, pray that much more that it would be possible to live a quiet and peaceable life. Even in the middle of Babylonian captivity the Jews were still commanded to pray for the peace of the city. He said, “And seek the peace of the city whither I have caused you to be carried away captives, and pray unto the Lord for it: for in the peace thereof shall ye have peace.” (Jer 29:7 KJV)

As we find ourselves in the middle of an election season like no other, let’s recommit ourselves to prayer. In the midst of the name calling, divisive political games and false accusations, may the church find herself on her knees once again.