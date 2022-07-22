The porch light is still on

I remember very vividly growing up that my mother would leave the light on our carport turned on until everyone was home for the night. I grew up in a rural subdivision in small town USA. It was in all estimation, a very safe area. There was never really any crime to speak of. As a child I felt free to move about the streets and lanes of my neighborhood on my bicycle. I would journey to a friend’s house to play backyard football, out to the middle school for a pick-up baseball game and roam through the woods exploring as all little boys like to do.

There was one thing that I could count on; my mother would be looking for me when I got home. The porch light would stay on until I was safely in the house. When my driving days came, it was the same story. I was to turn off the porch light once I got home. The light itself wasn’t very bright, just a single bulb inside an enclosed fixture. It wasn’t the amount of light that mattered, it was what it represented, anticipation of my return.

In the Gospel of Luke chapter fifteen, Jesus tells a story about a young boy and his father. This boy asked for his inheritance early. As many young people tend to be, this boy was impatient. He had decided he didn’t want to live under the thumb of his parents any longer. He was ready to cut himself free from mom’s apron strings. So his father granted him his request and away he went into a country far away.

This was a bright and beautiful place. He had plenty of money and plenty of friends to live his best life now. Imagine what it was like the first time he tasted of all the wonderful things this country brought him? It was as if he went from Mayberry to New York City or from black and white to Technicolor. He was living the high life, until one day he wasn’t.

You see, life in the far country is glamourous, for a while. But just as the Bible says, the pleasures of sin are only for a season. When that season was over he found out what life in the real world was all about. It was as if he had been coaxed into taking a bite out of the Devil’s apple and discovering there was a worm!

With his father heartbroken, his mother weeping and his money gone, he now finds himself in the middle of a great famine. It’s not coincidental that the famine struck the same time the money ran out; famines in scripture are typically a sign of God’s judgement on sin. So with his prospects for success now gone, this boy goes to work as a hired hand on a pig farm. It was there that he finally came to himself. At the point of starvation he pulled himself up by his boot straps and started the long journey home.

Once he finally came to his right mind he realized how good he had it back home. As he nears the end of his journey, the anticipation starts to build. Questions start to flood his mind: will I be accepted? What if my father sends me away in disgrace and disappointment? He returns home to find that the porch light was still on! His father was waiting at the door. Looking down the road he ran to meet him. He was welcomed back home as son, given gifts and restored to his previous place at the table. This story reminds me that the love of God never fails, and never gives up on us. Even when we turn aside and go headstrong our own way, our loving Heavenly Father is waiting and anticipating our return. The porch light is still on for us all.