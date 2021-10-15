The uniqueness of the Book of Esther

Think about the story of Esther. It’s the Bible’s version, and in my opinion a better version, of the Cinderella story. Like Disney’s Cinderella, a beautiful and impoverished orphan is chosen to become queen. It’s the rags to riches story we all love; only, unlike Cinderella the story begins instead of ending there. Becoming queen not only saves Esther from a life of hardship, but her newfound position gives her the unique opportunity to save the entirety of her people from an ancestral evil. Esther learns of this evil through someone she trusts. Mordecai, Esther’s cousin, speaks God’s truth into Esther’s life throughout the story. Even the most famous and frequently quoted words from the story are a testament to how God speaks into the lives of his followers through the words of another. When genocide threatens God’s people, Mordecai challenges Esther to risk her life and to plead with the king. He advises, “For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father’s family will perish. And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?” (Esther 4:14). God’s truth is that God has always worked salvation for God’s people, not because of who they are, but because of who God is. God keeps promises, and God speaks through Mordecai when Mordecai suggests that Esther may have important role to play because of her position, but Mordecai is equally right when he says that if she won’t intercede for her people, God will find someone else. Salvation will come whether or not Esther chooses to be a part of it, because God, the unnamed and unheard main character of the story, will make sure it happens.