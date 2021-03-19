The word of God is powerful

The Bible, regarding itself, declares in Hebrews 4:12: “For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.”

I don’t know much about anatomy or biology but I do know that bone is very hard and in the middle is marrow which has life in it. A typical sword, not so sharp, might simply bounce off a hard bone; however, a very sharp two-edged sword may cut right through the rigid bone, reaching the marrow.

Soul and spirit are like bone and marrow. Soul is thought to be the immaterial part of our being like emotion, reasoning ability and conscience. Spirit is that invisible dimension which points us toward our need to worship. Believers in Jesus desire to worship Him now and forever because their spirit has been renewed, and they are now indwelt by the Holy Spirit. The Word of God pierces deeply into a believer’s heart to reveal what is truly in our hearts, for both encouragement and correction.