The word of God is powerful

Each year at this time, our church invites a representative from Gideon International. Their sole purpose is to distribute Bibles all over the world. On average Gideons, working in 195 countries, place 85 million Bibles each year in jails, schools, hotel and motel rooms and any other place where permission is granted. At church, their representative shares powerful real life accounts of changed lives from reading the Bible, the word of God. One of the common stories shared is of desperate souls contemplating suicide—then at the last minute the distressed person picks up a Gideon Bible and finds salvation (new life) in Jesus Christ and His peace.
My own personal Gideon Bible experience: Recovering from a major surgery in a distant city, a young chaplain/priest enters my hospital room with Gideon Bible in hand. Even though I was foggy from morphine pain meds and already a believer in Jesus, I asked the young man if he would help me find a Bible verse which I had once heard and longed to rediscover. He quickly found the verse in question, read it for me and prayed for my recovery. Despite my clouded mind, I was strengthened and encouraged by the comforting power of the word of God.
Widely known Bible teacher John Piper explains it this way: “The word of God is not a dead word or an ineffective word. It has life in it. And because it has life in it, it produces effects. There is something about the truth, as God has revealed it, that connects it to God as a source of all life and power. God loves his word. He is partial to his word. He honors his word with his presence and power.”
The Bible, regarding itself, declares in Hebrews 4:12: “For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.”
I don’t know much about anatomy or biology but I do know that bone is very hard and in the middle is marrow which has life in it. A typical sword, not so sharp, might simply bounce off a hard bone; however, a very sharp two-edged sword may cut right through the rigid bone, reaching the marrow.
Soul and spirit are like bone and marrow. Soul is thought to be the immaterial part of our being like emotion, reasoning ability and conscience. Spirit is that invisible dimension which points us toward our need to worship. Believers in Jesus desire to worship Him now and forever because their spirit has been renewed, and they are now indwelt by the Holy Spirit. The Word of God pierces deeply into a believer’s heart to reveal what is truly in our hearts, for both encouragement and correction.
Yesterday, while driving in Roanoke, an instrumental version of the Lord’s Prayer came on the radio. When the music arrived at “Forgive us our debts as we forgive our debtors,” immediately I sensed the need to forgive someone, whom I felt had sinned against me. It was like a gentle sword prompting my spirit to take immediate corrective action—I need God’s forgiveness every day so how can I harbor unforgiveness toward another?
Reflecting back on the Gideon slogan, “Send the word and change a life,” I’m convinced that the Bible is so powerful because of its One central character, the Lord Jesus Christ, who invites everyone, “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” Jesus is a life-changer.
Why is the Bible so powerful? It’s because it has one central character, The Word of God, the Lord Jesus Christ. Wherever one may turn, whether Old or New Testaments, the theme of the Bible becomes apparent –Jesus is the Jehovah of the Old Testament and only Savior/Redeemer of the New.