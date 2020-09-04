There's no reason to fear death when you believe in Jesus

Some people are scared to talk about it or even think about it. It is something that science can’t change. Some very optimistic souls like baseball star Ted Williams and 168 others have been “cryonically preserved,” requesting their bodies or heads remain frozen in chambers filled with liquid nitrogen at minus 320 degrees Fahrenheit. The $200,000 fee should cover cold storage costs for decades to come. The hope is that one day those “patients” will live again.
I’ve often caught myself saying, “If I die, go ahead and do thus and so with my body,” only to realize I should be saying, “When I die do this with my body and my estate.” Actually I’ve never even thought about having my body frozen. I struggle to bear up in winter’s cold weather, but putting humor aside, how do we deal with our own mortality?
I often think of a tale, I heard related on radio, by the old Smokey Mountain evangelist, Vance Havner. He tells of a granddad taking his grandson fishing. While the boy is intent on watching his fishing line, grandfather catches a bumble bee and with tweezers removes the bee’s stinger. Then as an object lesson he puts the harmless bee down into the back of the boy’s shirt. “Papa, why’d you do this to me, I’m gonna get stung!” cried the little fellow. Calmly grandfather explained a spiritual reality; for those who trust in Jesus, death’s sting has been removed. “Oh yes,” the older man explained, “death will buzz around and try to frighten you but there need be no fear of it, because for those who trust that Jesus died on the cross to forgive their sins, they are free from the fear of death.”
“O Death, where is your sting? O Hades where is your victory?...But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (1 Corinthians 15:55,57 NKJV)
Of course there are many more blessings for followers of Jesus, but I am happy to say I no longer fear death as I once did before I met Jesus 40 years ago. I can even joke about dying.
My daughter, Amy, is a primary care doctor; she works in a hospital setting. I find great comfort in these words of hers: “What a privilege to take part in the last moments of a saint [believer in Christ]. I began to feel the victory and fullness of the glory of God fill the room. Suddenly, the cold hospital floor was holy ground. The room was hushed. The Lord was in our midst to carry His faithful one home. Surrounding us was that ‘great cloud of witnesses.’ My patient raised his frail arms to Jesus with one final burst of long-forgotten strength and left this world behind. The power of cancer, death and Satan has been defeated. His healing is complete, and in the process, I caught a glimpse of eternity.”
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His faithful servants.” (Psalm 116:15 NIV)
The door remains open. Can you hear Jesus knocking? Invite Him in today.
