Treating people how Jesus treated people

We’ve all heard of the golden rule, treat others the way you want to be treated, and many of us try to live by it. We make sure that there’s plenty of toilet paper in the bathroom, and we say thank you when someone hands us our cup of coffee. How we engage others – what we say and do – is based on how we want someone else to interact with us. The golden rule, in essence, should promote mutual respect and common decency. Think about it. If I treated you the way I want to be treated, and you treated me the way you want to be treated, our world should be full of kindness and human dignity, right?

Wrong.

The golden rule, by itself, is good in theory, but often repeatedly broken in practice. Kindness, respect and human dignity may be universal values, but how we express and experience them are not. For example, the one argument I remember from college was over practicing the golden rule. My roommate and I argued over bringing in the groceries. I was upset with my roommate when she did not help me bring in the groceries, and she felt that I was unfairly upset with her. We lived together and, in my mind, that’s what people who lived together did. It’s what my family had always done. Everyone stopped what they were doing to help bring in the groceries. It’s what I believed I did for her, and what I expected her to reciprocate. Our ensuing disagreement stemmed out of my unfair expectations. Without realizing it, I had turned treating others how I wanted to be treated into expecting others to treat me how I wanted to be treated. In other words, my practice of the golden rule was transactional, and I set the terms of the exchange. I based our interaction as roommates on my own personal experiences and behaviors without consideration that she might express respect and kindness differently.

What if I had treated my roommate the way she wanted to be treated? What if I set aside my views of what kindness and respect looked and sounded like and sought to understand her perspective? What if everyone stopped basing how they treated one another on themselves and instead based it on the other person?

I was encouraged to consider questions like these during a training I attended last summer. Our facilitator, Rev. Rebekah Simon-Peter, called this way of thinking, “the platinum rule—treat others the way they want to be treated.” She challenged us to think about how our relationships with other people could change if our interactions focused on how someone else experienced and expressed kindness and respect. While I certainly believe that I would have had a better relationship with my college roommate if I had practiced the platinum rule, I’ve come to see the practice of the platinum rule like the practice of the golden rule – frequently broken.

As rules for human interaction and relationships, both the platinum and golden rule seem to forget one key factor. Whether we construct our treatment of others from our personal perspectives and preferences or we seek to treat others based on theirs, our basis for interaction is always a human being.

And, that would be ok if human beings weren’t broken, if human beings weren’t flawed, if human beings weren’t selfish. Living by either the golden rule or the platinum rule does not guarantee that we will experience kindness or respect.

That’s why when Jesus teaches what we interpret as the golden rule, “love your neighbor as yourself,” he doesn’t start there. Jesus knows that we need more than our human knowledge, abilities, or experience to have good relationships. That’s why Jesus starts not with how we engage one another but how we interact with God. “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.” This Jesus calls, “the greatest commandment,” or rule for life, and then he says the second rule is like the first, to, “love your neighbor as yourself.” (Matthew 22:36-40) For Jesus, the ability to treat others with the kindness and respect they desire and to also experience it for ourselves requires more than human sympathy, empathy, or compassion. It requires supernatural experience. Jesus instructs us first to love God, because it is only when we turn our full attention towards God – our heart, soul, and mind – that we become aware of God’s love for us. When we are attuned to God, our need for kindness, respect and dignity are met. It’s when we are attuned to God that we see ourselves and others how God sees us.

It’s what Jesus came to show humanity through his ministry here on earth. Jesus knew his worth and dignity from his relationship with God the Father, and it extended into everything he said and did. He engaged persons with disabilities, outcasts, government officials, religious leaders, sex workers and day laborers with kindness, dignity and respect. Jesus healed, spent time with them, had conversations, responded to their needs physically and spiritually, allowed them to disagree and even walk away. It’s a way of living that’s more than golden, it’s godly.

It’s also a way of living that I have been thinking about a lot lately, especially in relation to the Warming Shelter of Franklin County. Redwood UMC, where I serve, recently opened the shelter in partnership with Lake Christian Ministries and with the help and support of other Franklin County residents and community organizations. We are grateful to have the opportunity to live out our faith by treating people how Jesus treated people.

For more information or to support WSFC fcvawarmingshelter.com