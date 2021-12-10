Use song to guide Advent journey

Four years ago, I was taking singing lessons. I now know that some people do this because they are already pretty good singers, but they want to get better. I was headed from another pole. I was a terrible singer, and I wanted to become decent. God bless Emily Blankenship-Tucker for trying to help me for about six months. The first song she had me singing was “Danny Boy.” After that, Advent was coming up on the calendar. We sat in her tiny room, and she said, “Here, pick out a Christmas song you would like to sing.” I quickly decided that I wanted to do something unusual. I chose “I Wonder as I Wander” because I recognized it from my church hymnal. I did not know the song, but at least it was different from what I had been singing for my entire life at Christmas!
Ever curious about just practically all things religious, I went home and started reading about the song. That led to me buying a book that told the back stories to many Advent and Christmas hymns, including the very song I had chosen. The story behind this unusual hymn is fascinating to me.
It is usually associated with John Jacob Niles. Born in 1892, Niles was an opera singer and on the RCA label in the prime of his career. He was so beloved that he would receive standing ovations. However, from what I read, he had other interests. He would often be caught singing folk ditties backstage. This would lead him to move back home. He started traveling and collecting songs from the mountain people around him.
One cold night in December, Niles was visiting a poor village in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina. As he walked through the town, he heard a little girl singing a beautiful, but haunting song. He stopped and asked her to sing it again. Apparently, it had been passed down to her through generations of her family. She said the only name that she knew for the song was “I Wonder as I Wander.”
Thanks to that encounter, we are left with this song written in pretty much all minor chords. The lyrics express amazement that God would come to us in the way that God did. The song is also filled with gratitude that Jesus “did come for to die for poor ordinary people like you and like I.”
As you begin your Advent journey and prepare yourself for Christmas, this hymn is a good guide for us. Make time every day to give thanks that Jesus did come to us and that he was willing to die for us. Even if we receive nothing else or get no other good news, that will make it a good Christmas!