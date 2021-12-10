Use song to guide Advent journey

Four years ago, I was taking singing lessons. I now know that some people do this because they are already pretty good singers, but they want to get better. I was headed from another pole. I was a terrible singer, and I wanted to become decent. God bless Emily Blankenship-Tucker for trying to help me for about six months. The first song she had me singing was “Danny Boy.” After that, Advent was coming up on the calendar. We sat in her tiny room, and she said, “Here, pick out a Christmas song you would like to sing.” I quickly decided that I wanted to do something unusual. I chose “I Wonder as I Wander” because I recognized it from my church hymnal. I did not know the song, but at least it was different from what I had been singing for my entire life at Christmas!