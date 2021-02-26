Use the Lenten season to return to God

Thank goodness, spring is almost here! I have missed the warm sunshine and spending time outside. I feel like I have been cooped up so long that moss is starting to grow on me. There is another reason that I love this time of year. The end of winter and the beginning of spring means that the season of Lent is at hand.

If you ask most kids about Lent, they will point to the stuff they find in their belly buttons. However, the Lent that many churches celebrate is an ancient tradition. It is not mandated by the Bible, but it is a practice that can really help us in our life and faith. Essentially, Lent is 40 days (plus a handful of Sundays) that lead up to Easter Sunday. It is a time that is especially dedicated to us repenting from our sins and turning back to God. If you go into a lot of churches, you will see their vestments are purple, which is the color of repentance. During this time, we reflect on our lives. We celebrate what we have done in accordance with God’s will. However, we also own up to the times that we gossiped a little too much, lied to our significant other, or robbed the 7-11. We ask God to forgive us and put us on a better path.