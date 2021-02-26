Use the Lenten season to return to God

Thank goodness, spring is almost here! I have missed the warm sunshine and spending time outside. I feel like I have been cooped up so long that moss is starting to grow on me. There is another reason that I love this time of year. The end of winter and the beginning of spring means that the season of Lent is at hand.
If you ask most kids about Lent, they will point to the stuff they find in their belly buttons. However, the Lent that many churches celebrate is an ancient tradition. It is not mandated by the Bible, but it is a practice that can really help us in our life and faith. Essentially, Lent is 40 days (plus a handful of Sundays) that lead up to Easter Sunday. It is a time that is especially dedicated to us repenting from our sins and turning back to God. If you go into a lot of churches, you will see their vestments are purple, which is the color of repentance. During this time, we reflect on our lives. We celebrate what we have done in accordance with God’s will. However, we also own up to the times that we gossiped a little too much, lied to our significant other, or robbed the 7-11. We ask God to forgive us and put us on a better path.
Let me say, this is something that we should be doing all year long. Unfortunately, we often get busy and wrapped up in responsibilities. These things keep us from taking the time to think about who we are and who God wants us to be. So, Lent kind of helps us straighten out our priorities and reset our rhythms if they need it.
Joel 2 is one of the famous scriptures we read as we start Lent. He says, 12 “Even now,” declares the Lord, “return to me with all your heart, with fasting and weeping and mourning.” 13 Rend your heart and not your garments. Return to the Lord your God, for he is gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and abounding in love, and he relents from sending calamity. 14 Who knows? He may turn and relent and leave behind a blessing — grain offerings and drink offerings for the Lord your God. 15 Blow the trumpet in Zion, declare a holy fast, call a sacred assembly.”
This is a particularly meaningful time to me and many other people. However, I understand that not all Christians and denominations adhere to this tradition. I think that is OK. You do not have to attend Ash Wednesday and Maundy Thursday services to get something good out of Lent. Regardless of what church we attend, what we are asked to do during the season of Lent is universal. Use this time to return to God the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.