We are all called to build the church

In Matthew chapter 16, we read a familiar passage connected to building the church: “Upon this rock I will build my church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” Jesus had just asked his disciples a simple question: What are people saying about me? They answered: some say you are a prophet, others think you are John the Baptist or Elijah or Jeremiah. However, Jesus got straight to the point, who do you say that I am. Then Peter steps forward and declares Jesus to be the Christ the Son of the Living God. Upon this rock, not upon Peter, but upon the confession of faith that Jesus Christ was the son of the living God, He is building His church.
I believe that as followers of Christ, each of us are called to build the church. There are three churches that each of us are constructing. They are not physical buildings. These churches don’t require hanging drywall, running electrical wiring, installing windows or painting. No, these churches are different. These three churches will be our legacy. These churches are what people will remember about us long after we have departed.
The first church is the church in your heart. Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it (Prov 4:23 NIV). The first priority is tending to our hearts. Our hearts are the source of our spiritual life. They are like a spring of water from which everything else flows. We are tasked with keeping that spring healthy. What are you feeding your heart? What we read, watch and listen to, have a profound effect on our hearts. Establish the borders of your heart. Decide ahead of time what you will and will not allow to influence your heart. Spending time in the secret place with God daily, will keep our hearts healthy.
The second church we are building is the church in our home. If our hearts are healthy our homes will be healthy. Taking the necessary time to instill godly values and scriptural principles into our children is essential to establishing this church. The local church plays an active role in this effort, but it can never replace the nurture and guidance a child receives from their parents during those crucial developmental years.
Finally, we are building the church in the community. As a pastor, I am not only called to shepherd my congregation, but to pastor our community. The Holy Spirit came to empower the church to be Christ’s witnesses in the world. This witness must start in our communities. I believe that God places local churches in communities to preach the gospel and to make an impact. One of the ways our church ministers directly to our community is through our God’s Provision Food Pantry. I’m thankful for this ministry we’ve had in existence for over twenty years.
Each of us can participate in building theses churches: the church in our hearts, in our homes and in our community. The great news is COVID-19 can’t stop the building of these churches! This virus may have temporarily changed the way we do ministry. But it cannot stop the building of His church. For now we may not be able to gather in large numbers on Sunday morning, but we can still work on building our hearts, our homes, and investing in our communities.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!