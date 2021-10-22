Have you ever gotten choked? It is overwhelming. Whatever may have had your attention choking will suddenly consume all of your attention. Getting immediate relief is the only priority. What is choking the life out of you right now? Just as with our physical bodies choking will demand all of our attention even so with our mind we can get “choked.” When our thoughts and resulting fears begin to overwhelm us we are “choking.” Jesus spoke to this common obstacle in life in Matthew 13:1-9; 22.

In Matthew chapter 13 Jesus tells the story of a sower who went out to sow. The society was primarily agrarian so Jesus’ hearers would have understood what he was talking about. It was common to observe farmers sowing seed whether in large fields or small yards. It was a way of life as most people had to cultivate their own grain. In this story Jesus speaks of the various types of soil upon which the seed falls. The condition of the soil determines the size of the health of the crop. Jesus pictures some of the seed falling on soil that has thorn bushes growing in it. He says the thorns grow alongside the plants and choke them. The seed falls on the soil. The soil has the capacity to grow the plants from seed to an adult plant. But the seed is sown along side thorns. As the plants grow so do the thorns. Eventually, the thorns overwhelm the plants and choke the life out of them. Notice the thorns were there from the start and grew right along side the plants. It seemed to work for awhile but eventually the thorns won. This is the reason when gardeners will daily watch for weeds and thorns and remove them as soon as they see them.