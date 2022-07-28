I’ve been in ministry for over a decade now, and I’ve met a lot of other pastors who serve Jesus’s church. I’m even married to one!

This may surprise you, but there are things you just shouldn’t say to a pastor.

Yes, you read that correctly. There are things you really shouldn’t say to a pastor, reverend, priest, of whatever you call your faith leader.

Now, I don’t feel comfortable speaking with 100% certainty for every other religious leader everywhere, but I do feel its fairly likely that other pastors will agree with me. If your wondering if your pastor or a pastor you know would agree, show this article to them. It’s likely you’ll have a good conversation!

There may be more, but I’m gonna share three things better left unsaid.

What NOT to say to a pastor:

"I thought pastors only worked on Sundays."

I know this can be a joke to break the ice or said kidding around, but it just isn’t funny. It’s not funny, because there are people out there who believe it. Behind every Sunday morning service is a pastor who has spent hours praying, reading, studying, writing, editing, and, sometimes, practicing the message. Besides preparing for Sunday, pastors also visit the sick and grieving, organize and help plan the church calendar, communicate with staff and volunteers and so many other tasks. It’s often hard work, and it’s frequently rewarding work! It is, however, more than just Sunday mornings. (Colossians 3:23-24)

“You work for the church,” and, “Some people feel…”

Well, in a manner of speaking, yes. And, no. The church may pay our paycheck, but ultimately, a pastor’s hiring committee is the Holy Trinity. It’s God who calls people into ministry. We work for God. We serve God, and in serving God we work along side the church to equip followers of Jesus to live and love more like Jesus.

Often, as pastors, we don’t serve Jesus perfectly. Often, we are doing our best. This is why the phrase, “some people feel…” is so problematic. We want to serve Jesus with you. Bringing a complaint from unknown parties is frustrating at best, wounding at worst. We can’t reconcile or seek to better understand a problem when we don’t know who is upset or why. If you don’t feel comfortable sharing it face to face with the pastor, then it probably shouldn’t be said. It takes courage to engage in conflict openly and honestly, and to seek resolution. This is, however, Jesus’s way. (Matthew 18:15-16)

“I used to go to church, but,” and, “I’ll be back, pastor….”

It’s always helpful to know why someone hasn’t been in church, especially if you or someone you love has been sick. Your pastor wants to pray for you and support you! It’s also good to know that you’re going to be out of town, especially if it’s for more than a week. I want to be clear that these are not the instances I’m talking about. What I am talking about are prolonged or frequent absences that result in very awkward conversations. If you feel the need to explain why you haven’t been coming to worship, Bible study, or any other church function, please do not expect your pastor to reassure you that your being gone is OK. It’s not, and you wouldn’t want it to be. It may be OK in that the church did not collapse without you. It may be OK in as much as God still cares about you and you will be welcomed back. This is always true! What’s not OK, is that your being gone is not what’s best for you or the people who worship with you. We are created for worship, and you will worship whether you go to church on Sunday or not. It’s never been a question of if you will worship, but rather what or who you will worship. Gathering with a worshiping community to be in the presence of God is important for everyone there. Do not let the worship style, the comfort of your bed, the struggle to get your family out the door or that they don’t come with you, or the challenge of who you worship with, be a reason not to worship. If where you’ve been worshiping isn’t working for you, go someplace else. But, go to worship! It will always be easier not to come to worship, attend Bible Study, or participate in church functions or service projects. Seek God anyway! Besides, pastors became pastors because we believe a relationship with Jesus and spiritual development are foundational to being whole people who live wholeheartedly. Worship is an essential part of that! (Hebrews 10:24-25)

What to say to a pastor:

Didn’t expect this, did you?

Your doubts, your fears, your uncertainties and what you don’t understand

We want to know where you are struggling in your faith or if you don’t have faith at all. We want to know what you aren’t sure about or what you don’t understand, whether that’s about something you’ve read in the Bible, some part of church teaching, or how the church works. There is no question too silly or a doubt too outrageous. We may not be able to answer every single question or assuage every concern; however, what we will do is listen and answer to the best of our ability. (Philippians 2:4)

Your story

It’s really hard to pastor people you don’t know. We want to know the people we serve Jesus with – the good, the bad and the ugly. No one is perfect, including your pastor, so it’s OK to share both the solid and broken parts of your life. It’s helps us spiritually care for you better. You can cry and share your anger and disappointment. You can share your worries, your hopes, your dreams. We want to know if you’re sick or having a procedure done. We desire to know how best to spiritually support you through life, and that means knowing you. We especially want to know about your faith experiences and how you’ve come to know Jesus. (Galatians 6:2)

Where you see God at work

If God has answered your prayers, tell us! If you saw a robin on your way to work yesterday and it reminded you of your mom who has passed, tell us! God sometimes uses creation to remind us we are loved. If you read a scripture passage that is impacting your life, tell us! If you hear a song on the radio that encouraged your faith, tell us! If you heard something from the sermon that felt like God was speaking directly to you, tell us! We desperately want to know how God is working in your life! This encourages us while at the same time grows your awareness of God’s constant activity and presence in your life and the lives of those around you! These are the experiences of the holy that undergird our worship. Sharing your experiences of God is what you should say to your pastor. It reminds them of why they became a pastor in the first place. It reminds you and your pastor of the goodness of God. (1 Thessalonians 5:11)