When the well runs dry, seek time with Jesus

Across my bathroom mirror are the words, “Sarah, you can’t give what you don’t have. Spend time with me. Love, Jesus.” Written in red Expo marker, it’s a message that’s hard to miss. Whether I’m fixing my hair or brushing my teeth before bed, it’s a message that won’t be ignored. Which is exactly why I wrote it there. I’ve needed to remember that I can’t give what I don’t have.
It’s one of my core values as a person and as a pastor; but as simple as it seems, it is also been one of the hardest values to live by. If I’m not both intentional and careful, I may find myself attempting to draw from a stopped up, and subsequently dry well. My bucket comes up empty when I’ve not attended to taking care of myself physically, emotionally, mentally and most importantly, spiritually. When this happens not only am I thirsty for renewal, but I have nothing to offer those around me who are in some way dehydrated and in desperate need of something to drink. I may see and even empathize with their experience. I may want to respond to their need but find myself lacking the resources to respond with, especially during this season of drought that we call a pandemic.
It doesn’t mean that we’ve not had plenty of rain here in Franklin County, but the amount of ongoing change we’ve all been experiencing has perhaps slowly depleted our mental, physical, emotional and maybe even spiritual reserves. If we’re noticing that we feel overwhelmed, tired, easily frustrated, anxious or worried about the future, that normal tasks are taking us longer, or if those around us notice that we are short-tempered or irritable, unusually forgetful or often distracted, then it’s a good possibility that our wells are pretty close to dry.
It’s no wonder. If we keep drawing from our wells, sharing what water we have, the water level continues to decrease. Acting as if the drought doesn’t exist or the water level isn’t going down doesn’t change either reality. We must take note of both. It’s why I wrote the reminder on my bathroom mirror. There’s a drought going on, and I need to check my well.
My well-being (pun intended) is entirely dependent on the unseen stream of water that replenishes it. In physical science class, we learned to call these streams aquifers. In the gospel of John, Jesus says that there is a spiritual aquifer that never runs dry. He says this as part of an exchange with a woman at a well. He asks her for a drink of water, and she responds out of her own spiritual dryness, “How can you ask me for a drink?” (John 4:7) She asks him this not because there isn’t a literal well that she can draw water from, but that she is acutely aware that she comes up empty culturally. She can’t give what she feels she does not have, the right as a Samaritan woman to offer a Jewish man a drink. To this Jesus says, “If you knew the gift of God and who it is that asks you for a drink, you would have asked him and he would have given you living water.” (vs. 10) Jesus’ response is a role reversal, a complete shift. He asked for the gift of a drink of water, and then tells her he has a gift for her. He has more than a drink to offer her. He has an endless stream of water that will never stop giving. Jesus offers an aquifer that will never run dry, but become in her, “a spring of water welling up to eternal life.” (vs. 14) She needn’t thirst again nor should those around her. She has an endless stream to fill her well.
If this is true, why are our personal wells coming close to running dry? The stream of living water hasn’t run dry, so what’s happening? Maybe we’ve been so busy drawing from our wells that we’ve failed to notice the sediment in the way. We’ve not taken the time to make sure that the pathways to our hearts are clear of debris. The water never stops being available, only our access to it.
So, friends, if we want to offer support, encouragement, hope, love, patience, forgiveness and kindness, or if we want to share Jesus with others, then we have to experience it for ourselves. See, I wrote a reminder for myself on the mirror not because I don’t know I can’t give what I don’t have. I know that.
You know that. I wrote it, because I needed to be reminded that when I spend time with Jesus, that I am given all that I need. Only then do I have something to give.
