Where is our spiritual needle pointing?

It is possible to be feel lonely and be surrounded by people. On the other hand, it is possible to be isolated from others and still not become lonely. Loneliness is a state of mind, an emotional feeling of separation from others. Isolation may or may not lead to being lonely.
In our current health crisis, isolation is sometimes encouraged or even mandated. The almost forgotten word “quarantine,” has re-emerged in our vocabulary. A few folks have thrived during this trying time, referring to the past few months as a much-needed sabbatical. Many others, it has been reported, have become lonely and depressed, even suicidal. Small business owners and employees may be discouraged due to unrecoverable financial losses.
What could be sadder than thinking one is alone in their struggles? That no one understands their situation? Even to the point that those around them would be better off if they were to choose death over life and ultimately — suicide.
In times like these we must look at our moral compass; where is that spiritual needle pointing? Most likely when we hear the Old Testament name David, our first thoughts are of his great courage, battling and killing Goliath. But he wrote many of his songs, the Psalms, while lonely, discouraged and battling gut-wrenching depression. David’s moral compass pointed him to God. When in his low state of sadness he cries out, “Turn Yourself to me, and have mercy on me, for I am desolate and afflicted.” (Psalm 25:16) His only way out was to turn to God and plead for mercy and God’s intervention, “Let integrity and uprightness preserve me, for I wait for You.” (Psalm 25:21) His hope was in God alone.
Today in Jerusalem, deep within an underground dungeon, at the excavations of Caiaphas’ house, it is believed that the Lord Jesus was lowered into this pit as he awaited the later trial of the full Sanhedrin court. When entering this cavity we read prophetic Psalm 88. Quoting briefly verse 6, “You have laid me in the lowest pit, in darkness, in the depths,” and verse 15 “I have been afflicted and ready to die from my youth; I suffer Your terrors; I am distraught.” I try to imagine Jesus, lowered into this dark place, by ropes, through a circular hole far above, into a pit that was likely the cesspool of human waste beneath the High Priest’s palatial residence.
Jesus waited hours for a second mock trial, suffering alone, isolated in pitch darkness, soon to pay the price for mankind’s sins. God the Father turned His face away from His Only Son; the sins of the world were being cast upon Him. The Good News – Jesus paid the ransom price to redeem those who will believe on Him; to them He gives everlasting life. He “Is a friend which sticks closer than a brother.”
Jesus’ invitation for the lonely and isolated is simple: “Come to Me, all you who are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and My burden is light.” (Matthew 11:28-30)
