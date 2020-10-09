Where is our spiritual needle pointing?

It is possible to be feel lonely and be surrounded by people. On the other hand, it is possible to be isolated from others and still not become lonely. Loneliness is a state of mind, an emotional feeling of separation from others. Isolation may or may not lead to being lonely.

In our current health crisis, isolation is sometimes encouraged or even mandated. The almost forgotten word “quarantine,” has re-emerged in our vocabulary. A few folks have thrived during this trying time, referring to the past few months as a much-needed sabbatical. Many others, it has been reported, have become lonely and depressed, even suicidal. Small business owners and employees may be discouraged due to unrecoverable financial losses.

What could be sadder than thinking one is alone in their struggles? That no one understands their situation? Even to the point that those around them would be better off if they were to choose death over life and ultimately — suicide.