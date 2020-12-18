Why Christmas?

It was my special privilege, last year, to visit Bethlehem. The Church of Nativity was, of course, first on the itinerary. What deeply impressed me was away from the hubbub of the possible birthplace of our Lord Jesus. An arched sign over the downhill path into the Shepherds’ Field announced “Gloria in Excelsis Deo.” I am reminded of this Hymn of the Angels; as we approach the celebration of Christmas.

Descending into a dim subterranean cave, I imagined lowly shepherds crowded there surrounded by their wooly, smelly creatures. A shelter from winter rains or a rare snowfall, shepherds could look through a rounded cave opening over in the eastern direction and observe weather conditions.

Our Israeli guide, directing his flashlight off to the side, illuminated a hollowed-out area, an animal feeding trough, a mere depression carved in the stone floor, an ancient manger. Scarcity of wood compelled use of stone for cups, plates, bowls and animal feeding troughs.

In that dark place, illumed by flashlights, I imagined a pinkish newborn babe lying in straw, like most newborns — crying for his mother, God’s greatest gift ever, Emmanuel, “God with us.”