Why Christmas?

It was my special privilege, last year, to visit Bethlehem. The Church of Nativity was, of course, first on the itinerary. What deeply impressed me was away from the hubbub of the possible birthplace of our Lord Jesus. An arched sign over the downhill path into the Shepherds’ Field announced “Gloria in Excelsis Deo.” I am reminded of this Hymn of the Angels; as we approach the celebration of Christmas.
Descending into a dim subterranean cave, I imagined lowly shepherds crowded there surrounded by their wooly, smelly creatures. A shelter from winter rains or a rare snowfall, shepherds could look through a rounded cave opening over in the eastern direction and observe weather conditions.
Our Israeli guide, directing his flashlight off to the side, illuminated a hollowed-out area, an animal feeding trough, a mere depression carved in the stone floor, an ancient manger. Scarcity of wood compelled use of stone for cups, plates, bowls and animal feeding troughs.
In that dark place, illumed by flashlights, I imagined a pinkish newborn babe lying in straw, like most newborns — crying for his mother, God’s greatest gift ever, Emmanuel, “God with us.”
Commemorating the greatest birthday celebration ever, heavens opening, angels singing Gloria in Excelsis Deo — Glory to God in the Highest, I’m reminded in this season where my focus should be. As the old inspired prophet, Isaiah, wrote about this marvelous event: “For unto us a Child is born, Unto us a Son is given; And the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the increase of His government and peace there will be no end…”
My hope is focused on the coming Kingdom, which Christians have been faithfully praying for, for 2,000 years: “Thy Kingdom come, Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.”
Emmanuel’s government is sorely needed. Political leaders may sincerely promise a Utopia; but my hope rests in the Prince of Peace. I’m looking for His soon appearing, “Then we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And thus we shall always be with the Lord.”
The hope of mankind is in a Savior, once a tiny babe, but His “name shall be called Mighty God.” He is the King of kings and Lord of lords, Jesus is preparing His Kingdom for those who come to Him in faith. He alone can forgive sins and give us everlasting life. Why Christmas? Christmas is a time to worship the King and place our hope in His eternal promises.
