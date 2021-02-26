Wife seeks advice after husband's affair

Dear Annie: I am blessed to not have real problems like so many endure, but I would appreciate your opinion on a predicament.

I am a healthy 90-year-old man. I have outlived two wonderful wives. My first love and I were together for only eight short years. She came down with acute leukemia. During the five months that she suffered with it, one day she told me, “Dear, you will have to get the kids a new mother.” We had a 3-year-old son and a little girl that was only a year old when her mother died in early December.

I was devastated. But then a concerned neighbor friend asked me one day, about two months later, if I would like to meet a nice girl. I said that I wasn’t ready quite yet. After a while, I called her. The most difficult trip I ever made was driving down to meet her. It turned out to be the best trip I ever made. We married about 10 months later. Losing my first wife made me appreciate my second wife all the more.

Fifty-one years later, my second wife had a light stroke which brought on the beginnings of dementia. Of course, it progressed. Four years later, it took her life. We had 55 years of bliss together.