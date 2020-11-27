Wife seeks advice on controlling husband

The most positive and loving thing “Sad Mom” can do is to focus on the fact that her son has found someone he loves and to celebrate and honor that. It is time for them to take this step as a couple and for themselves. For “Sad Mom” to focus on her feelings is to add to the stress over the decisions they are forced to make and to bring heaviness to their wedding day. Giving the couple open and full support will be appreciated by the couple for years to come and will give them a model of good parenting of adult children. — Missed the Wedding But Love the Couple

Dear Annie: Your advice to “Strained Communication” was perfect: “Run, run, as fast as you can.” Our son married a charmer who wanted to get married quickly. She had a great reputation and nice family, but things aren’t always as they seem. Shortly after marriage, we began to see the real person who was extremely controlling, crying uncontrollably, emotional meltdowns/tantrums and vindictive behavior, just to name a few bad behaviors. She ruined every holiday, family get-together and vacation we had as a family. No doubt, she has a mental issue, but she was refusing to try and improve herself, and, instead, blaming everyone else. Please, please don’t marry quickly. In our situation, she had to get married before we saw the real person; otherwise, the marriage never would have happened. Our son and family learned the hard way. They’ve since split up. — Wiser in Tennessee