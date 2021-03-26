Woman's friend keeps playing matchmaker

Your friend’s fixation on setting you up isn’t about you. It’s probably not a coincidence that she started up with the matchmaking mania after her husband died. Perhaps she’s using it as a distraction from her grief. Maybe she’s lonely herself and desires companionship but is not ready to face the prospect of dating, so she’s projecting it onto you. I suggest gently asking her why she keeps bringing up the subject and lovingly asking her to please drop it.

Dear Annie: I’m a cashier, and every day I see people who are gambling addicts. I would never approach strangers and lecture them, nor even bring up the subject to them. But perhaps if they can see some signs, they may be able to see themselves and recognize that they may need professional help.

One of the first signs may be when, instead of just buying an occasional ticket as they did previously, they start doing so out of boredom rather than fun, and trying to “make up” for what they already spent. Others are further along the path, and instead of taking their tickets home, they will stay for half an hour or more scratching in the store, until they run out of money. Among the worst are those who don’t actually play at all, but simply scratch the barcode at the bottom and scan it immediately expecting to get the top prize. It would be great if you could publish some resources for people who are addicted to gambling.