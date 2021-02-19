Working through grief

All of us in the journey of life are going to face seasons of grief. Grief is the loss of someone or something significant in our lives. It is about separation from that which meant much to us. That loss and separation can be someone we love or something we have lost such as a significant relationship or even a dream. Grief comes in all shapes and sizes. As we journey through life we often grieve far more than we realize. Much of the anger we find in our culture today is grief over perceived loss. When the grief experiences exceed the gains we have in life we become stuck in our grief. Grief does not ask for permission to enter our lives and take up space. We can place no time line on grief. We must face it and work through it.
Dr. Joseph E. Gross developed and outline of the grief process which I have found very helpful: Loss, Shock and Numbness, Emotional Release, Searching and Yearning, Sense of Guilt, Depression and Disorganization, Sense of Anger, Gradual Acceptance, Reorganizing Life, Hope, Gain. We can jump back and forth in this process. Grief will often show up when we least expect it. It is helpful to recognize where we are in the grief process. This enables us to be in touch with ourselves and successfully move in time though the grief process.
In the Bible there is a story of grief in the book of John chapter 11. It is the story of the death of Lazarus. Jesus receives news that his close friend Lazarus is very sick. Jesus seems to spend a lot of time in the home of Lazarus and his two sisters Mary and Maratha. They were close friends and Jesus went to their home to relax. As the story unfolds Lazarus gets sicker and dies. Following his death Jesus proceeds to the home. Upon arriving at the home we observe the grief process in action and how Jesus himself moves through it. What we learn will help us when we face grief.
The first grief response we encounter in both of Lazarus’ sisters is interestingly enough anger. Mary hears of Jesus coming but chooses to stay in the house. She will not come to greet him. Both sisters bring it to Jesus’ attention that if He had shown up earlier Lazarus would not have died. They are angry at Jesus. The anger of grief can have many targets. We get angry at the cause of death, the one who died, ourselves, and yes, God. Many struggle to trust God because He seemed to be nowhere around when their loved one was dying. Even the people in the crowd question why Jesus did not use his power to heal Lazarus. Jesus does not lecture anyone on being angry with him. He seems to understand their confusion at his allowing events to seemingly spiral out of control.
Jesus proceeds to the tomb and then he surprises everyone. He does not perform a miracle immediately and tell everyone it will be fine. He cries. The verbs that are used in these verses indicate Jesus was deeply moved.
Jesus is grieving. What does his grief teach us? It’s okay to grieve. Grieving is part of being both human and divine. We were created by God with the capacity to grieve because we were created by God who grieves himself. Faith does not cover up or deny grief. Faith does not “stuff” grief for another day. Faith does not cancel grief. It’s okay to grieve publicly. We do not have to hide or be ashamed of grief like something is wrong with us. Jesus was experiencing emotional release. It’s okay for a man to grieve even publicly. Our culture teaches men from the time they are boys not to cry or even grieve especially in public. A man expressing grief especially by crying is supposedly a sign of weakness. Rather, it is a sign of being fully human. It requires strength to grieve. If we do not express grief in a healthy way we will work through it in an unhealthy manner often by addictive behavior or destructive anger.
Finally, Jesus moves on in life. In so doing he is able to move the people around him on in their lives. He moves on with hope. This is a hope he is able to share. When we move through a grief process well we are eventually able to move on with life. We can share with others the hope we have discovered. The ultimate goal in grief is to help another who is grieving. May the Lord bless you when life compels you to work though the grief process.