Working through grief

The first grief response we encounter in both of Lazarus’ sisters is interestingly enough anger. Mary hears of Jesus coming but chooses to stay in the house. She will not come to greet him. Both sisters bring it to Jesus’ attention that if He had shown up earlier Lazarus would not have died. They are angry at Jesus. The anger of grief can have many targets. We get angry at the cause of death, the one who died, ourselves, and yes, God. Many struggle to trust God because He seemed to be nowhere around when their loved one was dying. Even the people in the crowd question why Jesus did not use his power to heal Lazarus. Jesus does not lecture anyone on being angry with him. He seems to understand their confusion at his allowing events to seemingly spiral out of control.

Jesus proceeds to the tomb and then he surprises everyone. He does not perform a miracle immediately and tell everyone it will be fine. He cries. The verbs that are used in these verses indicate Jesus was deeply moved.