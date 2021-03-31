Dierker: Pipeline water crossings should not be controversial

Incidents at water crossings are rare, in part, because many of the leading incident causes tend only to happen on land, such as third-party excavation damage. Moreover, pipeline infrastructure boasts an impressive safety record, already better than any alternative transportation method.

In the last five years, even as pipeline mileage and the volumes transported have both increased by 10%, leaks and spills have declined by approximately 20%. State-of-the-art technology for pipeline development means that new water crossings, including those undertaken by the Mountain Valley Pipeline, are sure to be even environmentally safer than the over 18,000 existing crossings.

Of course, not all water crossing permits should be approved simply because the practice is common. But the well-established, highly regulated practice and long safety record cannot be ignored.

Particular emphasis should be placed on minimal-impact horizontal drilling technology, which allows the pipeline to safely bore well below a stream without trenching or stirring up the stream. The alternative of open-cut crossing still does not disrupt water flow and allows a prefabricated pipeline to be set into a trench along the stream floor. The open-technique usually features concrete-encased pipeline for anchoring and additional anti-leak protection.