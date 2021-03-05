Editorial: A consequential session (just not for rural Virginia)

The 2021 General Assembly session was short but consequential, perhaps one of the most consequential in Virginia’s long history.
The legislature abolished the death penalty and legalized marijuana. Those two actions alone earn this session a place in history.
The General Assembly, now in its second year of full Democratic control after decades of Republican majorities, also continued its makeover of criminal justice and election laws.
It voted to take down the statue of Harry F. Byrd Sr., the architect of Virginia’s Massive Resistance to integration in the ‘50s.
Unfortunately, it also voted to keep in place Byrd’s school-funding policies that have created vast disparities between schools in Virginia’s most affluent communities and those in its poorest locales.
As we’ve pointed out before — much to the chagrin of certain Democrats — the legislature’s Democratic leadership now represents those affluent communities and have lost almost all interest in those places that aren’t so economically fortunate.
That created this dichotomy: The 2021 session saw the Democratic pass one “progressive” item after another while at the same time perpetuating regressive school funding policies, a cognitive dissonance that is completely at odds with what the great liberals of years past — notably Francis Pickens Miller and Henry Howell — advocated for.
Instead it was mostly conservative Republicans — notably state Sen. Bill Stanley of Franklin County and Del. Israel O’Quinn of Washington County who pushed what once would have been liberal causes and saw today’s liberals vote them down.
Create an unfunded state fund for school construction? Killed by House Democrats.
Create an unfunded state fund to help poor schools fix up leaky roofs? Killed by House Democrats.
Order a statewide referendum on whether to issue $3 billion in bonds for school construction? Killed by House Democrats.
Pass a constitutional amendment to close the loophole that allows for disparities between schools in poor and rich communities? You guessed it — killed by House Democrats.
Those House Democrats actually killed that amendment twice, first killing a version by one of their own — Del. Chris Hurst of Montgomery County — before deep-sixing Stanley’s version. House Democrats — and we are very specific here about the chamber, because Senate Democrats voted in favor of these measures — made very clear their attitude toward rural Virginia. We’re just not that into you.
Forgive us for not joining in declaring this year’s session a great victory for progressivism, because as seen from rural Virginia, it was also a great victory for regressivism.
Isle of Wight County wanted authority to raise its sales tax to pay for schools. House Democrats wouldn’t even allow that, with a subcommittee voting 7-4 along party lines to kill the measure. Again, this was a measure that every Senate Democrat had supported but one that House Democrats couldn’t countenance.
That, at least, spared taxpayers in a rural county the indignity of having to tax themselves — a regressive tax policy — but also doesn’t provide any additional funds for the schools there. Students in Isle of Wight County get $11,110 spent on their education. In the districts of some of the Democrats who voted down the measure, students have $16,099 (Fairfax County) and $20,484 (Falls Church) spent on their education. Money doesn’t necessarily buy better instruction, but it can buy better technology and fix those leaky roofs.
In effect, Virginia’s current leadership says that students in tony Falls Church are 84% more important than those in rural Isle of Wight. That current leadership is Democratic, but the reality is that over the years neither party has fixed these constitutionally sanctioned disparities.
On the plus side, the General Assembly came closer to a fix this year that it ever has before. The state Senate — by wide and bipartisan margins — passed both a constitutional amendment requiring school equality and a bill creating a statewide vote on a bond issue. That’s something that has never happened — then House Democrats killed both.
The bond issue could come back next year but given the rules on constitutional amendments, it will be now be at least 2024 before that could ever see a place on the ballot. Justice delayed is justice denied and House Democrats voted to deny educational justice. An exception must be made for Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke — the only House Democrat to vote for that constitutional amendment before it died in committee.
We’re in a churlish mood but don’t get the idea rural Virginia was completely ignored. The General Assembly did appropriate $50 million for broadband, the absence of which is one of the top economic development challenges in rural Virginia. That’s significant, to be sure. But it’s also an easy vote, and it may be years before that fiber gets laid.
Meanwhile, the legislature voted to do away with the state’s coal tax credits. That was inevitable, given both the legislature’s politics and a state report last year that concluded the tax credits actually cost the state more jobs than they save.
The insult wasn’t that the legislature voted to sunset the credits, but that the General Assembly offered Southwest Virginia nothing in return except the promise of a study, as if what the region really needs is more study.
Legislators seemed not to care that in abolishing the credits they simultaneously cut 20% of the funding for the region’s main economic development agency, because some of the credits have gone to the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. That’s one reason why we’ve argued that Gov. Ralph Northam should send the bill back with amendments to force a re-do.
One of the two legislators sponsoring the sunset — Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville — seems to think a study alone is fair compensation.
Meanwhile, the other legislator — state Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William — successfully pushed two measures that will provide some other compensation for Southwest Virginia. Both he and Del. Will Morefield, R-Tazewell, had bills that will provide more tax incentives for data centers to locate in rural areas; creating a technology hub has been a special goal for Southwest Virginia leaders.
McPike also was behind getting $500,000 appropriated for satellite-based internet in the coal counties. We still don’t think that’s a fair trade, but he at least gets credit for showing interest while Hudson does not.
So McPike gets a gold star while Hudson gets — dare we say it? — a lump of coal.