Editorial: An astonishing breakthrough on school disparity - for now

What happens to Stanley’s two bills in the House is anybody’s guess. There are clearly political incentives for the Democratic-controlled House to kill something championed by a Republican. Even more worrisome, House Democrats politely killed a proposed constitutional amendment by one of their own — Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery — that was worded differently from Stanley’s but aimed at accomplishing the same goal. If they won’t even pass something by a Democrat, why would they back something by a Republican? Let’s try to offer different rationales for both parties.

For Republicans, the pitch is simple: Both these measures benefit their largely rural constituents. Fiscally conservative Republicans might worry about the costs but they should remember that a “yes” vote on the constitutional amendment is actually in line with their party’s heritage. When the General Assembly was debating the constitution in 1969, some of the legislators most insistent on adding language to require educational equality were Republicans from Western Virginia — Caldwell Butler of Roanoke, A.R. “Pete” Giesen of Augusta County, Clyde Pearson of Roanoke County — who were voted down by conservative Democrats, many of them with ties to the segregationist past.