Editorial: Census numbers are a warning sign

Why? Population growth is inextricably tied to economic growth, and the other way around.

The less population growth we have, the less economic growth we’ll have — slower growth in the number of people buying cars, buying houses, buying electronic gadgets, doing all the other things that drive an economy.

There may be economic growth, just not as much. Both parties promise economic growth but neither will be able to deliver as much as they promise if population growth is slowing down.

Why is population growth slowing? Lots of reasons.

One big one is that the population is aging, so we’re not having as many babies. Even among adults in their child-bearing years, the fertility rate is way down as couples delay childbearing and have fewer children.

(Since 1972, the U.S. has been running below the replacement rate. We’re currently at 1.78 births per woman). And, contrary to popular opinion about the nation being “overrun” by immigrants, immigration has actually slowed. (The Census Bureau reported last year that the nation’s foreign-born population was growing at its slowest rate since the 1970s.)