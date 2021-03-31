Editorial: Five questions about things gone wrong

4. What’s wrong with Virginia Democrats? Same question, different subject — this time, the state inspector general’s decision to fire its senior investigator who has been working on the probe of the Virginia Parole Board (which includes Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea). Maybe this was justified, maybe it wasn’t — it’s officially a personnel matter, so we don’t know the full story. But as a political matter, this is very bad politics for every Democratic candidate running this fall. The parole board scandal was bad enough — the inspector general inquiry had exposed how the parole board was violating both state law and its own policies in its headlong rush to release certain convicted murderers. Republicans always love to accuse Democrats of being soft on crime, whether they have evidence or not. Here a Democratic-controlled agency is gleefully creating that evidence for them. But now firing the chief investigator? Again, there may be details we don’t know from a distance this sure looks akin to President Richard Nixon ordering the firing of special prosecutor Archibald Cox during Watergate. Whether that’s so or not, that’s certainly how Republicans will make it look this fall. Why are Democrats doing this to themselves? Kirk Cox, one of the candidates for the Republican nomination for governor, seems thoroughly beside himself. Pete Snyder has made his campaign about reopening schools; Cox has decided to focus on his campaign on how he’ll fire the parole board. You can rest assured of this — no matter who Republicans pick as their candidate, that nominee will be running on Cox’s platform of firing the parole board.