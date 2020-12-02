Editorial: How the haves out-voted the have-nots

We’d add another line, based on our experience here in Virginia: Democrats don’t see much reason to consider the priorities and needs of rural areas. They’d dispute that, of course, just as Republicans likely dispute that they have no interest in the nation’s metro areas, but we’ll just let the record speak for itself. Democrats claim to be the education party but now that they’ve taken control of the General Assembly, they’ve shown scant interest in dealing with the disparities between the state’s rural schools and those in more affluent parts of the state. Instead, it’s been one of the state’s most conservative Republicans — state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County — who has championed the most radical fix, amending the state constitution to require “equal educational opportunities.” We rest our case. And yes, we intend to keep beating that drum until the state’s majority party starts marching to it. We wonder at what point rural Republicans might forfeit their low-tax platforms in the interest of playing Robin Hood to help schools in their districts. How will Democrats in Northern Virginia feel then?