Editorial: Redistricting judges fall short of mandate

The judges had until next Tuesday to make their picks and we had prepared an editorial for today giving them some advice on how to do so. They beat us to that; the wheels of justice this time did not grind slowly at all.

The General Assembly, in writing the rules for the commission, laid down some guidance. It said the selections should reflect “the racial, ethnic, geographic and gender diversity of the Commonwealth.”

The judges did not take that as literally as they should have.

Gender equity is the most obvious rule the judges ignored. Of the legislators already named to the panel, three are women and five are men. (Democrats picked two men and two women; Republicans picked three men and one woman). That means if the commission’s final composition truly reflects the gender diversity of Virginia, the judges should have balanced things out by appointing five women and three men. There is no other math possible if equity is the goal. Instead, the judges picked six men and two women to give the full commission a roster of 11 men and five women. That does not represent “the gender diversity of the Commonwealth.” That alone calls the results into question even before the commission meets. Three of those men selected could fix that by immediately resigning and calling on the judges to appoint women instead. That won’t happen but it should.