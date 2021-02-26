Editorial: Some Virginia Democrats have lost touch with their heritage

It’s fashionable — and correct — these days to point out how many Republicans have lost touch with their party’s heritage. Some on the right like to call those closer to the center-right “RINOs,” meaning “Republicans in name only.”

Actually, it’s the other way around. Those so-called RINOs are closer to their party’s traditions than those doing the name-calling.

The Party of Lincoln pushed to expand the electorate during Reconstruction; many of today’s Republicans are looking for ways to restrict it.

The Party of Reagan welcomed refugees; the Party of Trump does not.

The traditional Republican Party was hawkish about federal spending and deficits; Donald Trump ran up the national debt with hardly a peep of protest.

Many Republicans today may still have an “R” after their name, but really have more in common with some very un-Republican movements through American history, namely the xenophobic Know-Nothings of the 1850s (which the original Republicans helped defeat).