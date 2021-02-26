Editorial: Some Virginia Democrats have lost touch with their heritage

It’s fashionable — and correct — these days to point out how many Republicans have lost touch with their party’s heritage. Some on the right like to call those closer to the center-right “RINOs,” meaning “Republicans in name only.”
Actually, it’s the other way around. Those so-called RINOs are closer to their party’s traditions than those doing the name-calling.
The Party of Lincoln pushed to expand the electorate during Reconstruction; many of today’s Republicans are looking for ways to restrict it.
The Party of Reagan welcomed refugees; the Party of Trump does not.
The traditional Republican Party was hawkish about federal spending and deficits; Donald Trump ran up the national debt with hardly a peep of protest.
Many Republicans today may still have an “R” after their name, but really have more in common with some very un-Republican movements through American history, namely the xenophobic Know-Nothings of the 1850s (which the original Republicans helped defeat).
Republicans aren’t the only ones to lose their bearings. So, too, have many Virginia Democrats. On one issue that’s particular salient to us in this part of the state — school funding — many so-called progressive Democrats in Virginia have come to embrace the regressive policies favored by the Byrd Machine. It’s not that they have moved right; it’s that as they’ve become more suburban they have strangely abandoned some key tenants of liberalism that are now apparently inconvenient for their more affluent constituents.
Last week, 11 Democrats on the House Privileges and Elections Committee voted to kill a proposed constitutional amendment that would have guaranteed “equitable educational opportunities” for all students in Virginia public schools. Only one Democrat — Sam Rasoul of Roanoke — voted in favor of the measure. Ostensibly, Democrats opposed the amendment on the grounds that they only want to put two amendments on the 2022 ballot and they’ve already picked the two they want — one removes the ban on same-sex marriage (which has already been invalidated by the U.S. Supreme Court but remains in the state constitution), the other would automatically restore the rights of convicted felons after they’ve served their terms.
What these Democrats are saying is that Virginians don’t have the mental bandwidth to handle three constitutional amendments, even in a year when there won’t be much else on the ballot. In Virginia, we have no U.S. senator on the ballot, just U.S. House members, plus maybe members of the House of Delegates if redistricting doesn’t happen in time for this fall’s elections. That’s just two offices. We have lots of elections with far more choices on the ballot.
It’s possible that these Democrats took a dim view of the amendment because it was sponsored by a Republican — state Sen. Bill Stanley of Franklin County — even though virtually all Democrats in the state Senate backed the amendment, where it passed 34-1.
More likely, though, those 11 House Democrats have simply lost touch with their party’s heritage. All but one represent suburban districts (the 11th represents a central city district). Put another way, they represent the most affluent communities in the state, which is not inherently a bad thing, but in the process of becoming a suburban party, Virginia Democrats have lost interest in more blue-collar communities.
Historically, liberal Democrats have claimed to be the party that cares the most about public education and the party that cares the most about the least among us. That means this vote should have been an easy vote. Heck, there should have been a Democrat sponsoring this amendment. Actually, there was — Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, introduced his own amendment, with slightly different language, to accomplish the same thing. The same House Democrats left his amendment to die in committee before they more emphatically killed Stanley’s.
Those 11 House Democrats are voting at odds with their party history. When the state’s new constitution was being debated in 1969, it was two of the great Democratic liberals of the day — Henry Howell and George Rawlings — who led the charge to demand equal schools. Some western Republicans joined them. They were both defeated by the last remnants of the Byrd Machine. Given a choice between continuing the work of Howell, or continuing the work of Mills Godwin, these ideological heirs of Howell today have strangely voted to let Virginia still be ruled from the grave by Godwin.
One Democrat — Del. Mark Sickles of Fairfax — singled out Lee County for special criticism: “I don’t see why people can’t take initiative, even in rural and small town Virginia, to solve their own problems.” This fits what a pattern we’ve heard from other Northern Virginia Democrats, who have openly wondered why some of the poorest counties in the state simply don’t raise their taxes to pay for schools rather than turn to Richmond for help.
These so-called progressive Democrats are effectively advocating a regressive tax policy whereby the poor must tax themselves. Why have these Northern Virginia liberals suddenly started sounding like conservatives when it comes to school funding for rural schools? And not just rural schools, either — many central cities are in the same economic fix. These Democrats are now blaming the poor for their problems.
Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington, introduced a bill that would have set up a state fund for school construction. The bill had no money attached; it would have simply created an empty shell. House Democrats left that to die in committee. Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, criticized the bill this way: “We’re potentially shifting what has long been a local responsibility to the state having a share of that.”
Who first advocated such a shift? Not a conservative Republican like O’Quinn. It was one of Virginia’s first great liberals — Francis Pickens Miller, who took on the Byrd Machine back in 1949. His big issue then: The state should help localities pay for school construction.
In opposing O’Quinn’s bill, Democrats of 2021 have effectively allied themselves with the Byrd Machine, whether they realize that or not.
They might yet redeem themselves by voting for a proposal by Franklin County’s Stanley to set an advisory referendum on whether to issue $3 billion in bonds for school construction.
If they do, they’d be voting in line with their party’s liberal tradition. So far, though, many Virginia Democrats are acting like — dare we say it? — Democrats in name only.