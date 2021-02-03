Editorial: The 1876 case that complicates Trump's impeachment trial

The U.S. House moved quickly after Trump incited a mob that stormed the Capitol to try to disrupt the certification of the election results, impeaching Trump a week later. However, the House moved even more quickly in 1876. It impeached Belknap just three days after the revelations came out — and did so unanimously on three of the five articles. Republicans in 1876 felt no inclination to protect a corrupt officeholder of their own party — the way that Democrats defended Bill Clinton during his impeachment and the way many Republicans defend Trump now. We’ve become more politically accepting of transgressions if they’re performed by someone on our side of the ideological divide.

Curiously, the House learned that Belknap had resigned before it voted in favor of impeachment — but did so anyway, so technically the House impeached a private citizen. The question before the Senate wasn’t just Belknap’s guilt (which was pretty obvious) but whether it could try him at all. Belknap’s lawyers argued the Senate couldn’t — that the purpose of impeachment is to remove someone from office and disqualify them from holding office again but impeachment couldn’t apply here because Belknap had already removed himself from office. Before the Senate voted on Belknap’s guilt, it first voted on that procedural question — and decided 37-29 that, yes, it had the power to hold an impeachment trial for a former officeholder. That vote was something of good news for Belknap because it fell short of the two-thirds majority of 40 votes that would be necessary to convict it. When the time came, the vote was 37-25 in favor of guilty — three votes short. Historical accounts suggest that few, if any, senators really believed he was innocent — those voting to acquit him simply didn’t think the Senate should convict someone who was out of office. One of Virginia’s two senators — Robert Withers of Lynchburg — voted to convict Belknap. The other — Joseph Johnston of Abingdon — was ill and did not vote. Both were members of the state’s Conservative Party, which aligned nationally with the Democrats.