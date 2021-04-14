Editorial: Virginia Republicans embrace ranked-choice voting (at least for now)

Since then ranked-choice voting has popped up in local elections in both liberal and conservative localities, from San Francisco on the left to Utah (again) on the right. Four states (Alaska, Hawaii, Kansas and Wyoming) used it in last year’s Democratic presidential primaries. Last November, Maine became the first state to use ranked-choice voting in a presidential election. Republicans sued to stop the method but lost in court. In the end, ranked-choice voting never came into play — Joe Biden won a majority statewide and in one of Maine’s two congressional districts; Donald Trump won a majority in the other. (Maine, unlike most states, allocates two electoral votes statewide and the other two based on congressional districts).

Now, ranked-choice voting is coming to Virginia — and not just with the Republican convention. Last year the General Assembly passed — on largely party-line votes — a bill sponsored by Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, that creates a 10-year window for localities to experiment with ranked-choice voting in elections for city council and board of supervisors. That window opens July 1; how many localities will try that?

Politics is often full of irony: The party that largely opposed Hudson’s ranked-choice voting bill now has embraced it, at least for this year’s purposes. And it’s changing the dynamics of the Republican campaign.