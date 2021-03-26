Editorial: Virginia should use its federal stimulus money for school construction

We don’t need to wait for a bond issue, which would take years to play out anyway. Here’s that $3 billion (and more) right now. We could fix this problem (or at least start to fix it) right now. An opportunity like this will not come around again.

Yes, we understand there are 140 legislators with probably 140 different priorities. But from where we sit, here’s the political beauty of using at least $3 billion of that $3.8 billion for school construction: Everybody would get to claim credit.

Northam came into office pledging to fix those “crumbling schools.” He could leave office having checked off that box in a major way.

McClellan wants to position herself as the schools champion; she should be calling for this and pointing to her commission as the vehicle to administer these funds.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe keeps talking up “big and bold” proposals — but his proposals aren’t so “big and bold” as to deal with school construction or school disparity. Here’s a way to fix that.