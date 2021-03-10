Editorial: Virginia's new marijuana law isn't what you think it is

How many localities will vote to order such a prohibition referendum? That’s not the most important question. It’s this: How many localities would actually pass one? The politics of pot have changed dramatically in recent years. In 2020, we saw voters in one of the most conservative state in the country — South Dakota — vote to legalize marijuana. If voters there are now pro-pot, perhaps conservative voters in Virginia will be, as well?

Local boards may feel an obligation to give voters a choice but we may see voters in even conservative localities say “no, we want this.” Maybe they won’t want the pot, but they might want the local tax revenue that would come with it. The law gives localities the authority to level a 3% tax on local marijuana sales. It might be instructive to look at liquor-by-the-drink votes. Virtually all those in Virginia pass. Of the first 26 such votes held after 2000, all but one passed, according to the State Board of Elections (the data in recent years is incomplete). Most weren’t even close. Now, a cocktail isn’t a reefer, but the point is that even in conservative localities, voters have been pretty libertarian concerning such personal indulgences.

Here’s another way in which Virginia’s pot bill is more liberal than other states: It allows licensed growers everywhere. In Colorado, Washington and elsewhere, localities can ban pot farming and many have. Here they can’t. Given the criteria above, farmers in conservative and overwhelmingly white Southwest might even get preferential treatment for licenses. How’s that for social equity?