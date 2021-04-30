Editorial: What can rural Virginia do to lure marijuana businesses?

The other big issue that Habeeb is dealing with these days is solar energy, which is booming as the market for renewables expands. “I might have two solar meetings a week, which is a lot,” he says. “I’m having five meetings a day on nothing but this topic. It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen.”

Habeeb sketches out the context we should keep in mind: “This is maybe literally unique in our lifetime that a multibillion dollar industry springs into existence overnight,” he says. “There’s going to be green rush to be first and acquire market share.”

There’s also this: The new law sets a cap for the number of licenses to be issued for each phase of the operation. Once they’re gone, they’re gone. “This is a multibillion dollar industry where the door is going to close just after it opens,” he says. “Every license is going to be given. There’s not going to be a chance to come in six months later … you can’t wait to see what happens.”

And that’s why he’s having all those meetings. The only thing comparable to this is Virginia opening itself to casinos, except Virginia will have at most five casinos but up to 400 marijuana retail stores. “It’s a new industry that feels accessible to regular people,” Habeeb says. “Owning a casino doesn’t feel accessible, but owning a store feels accessible.”