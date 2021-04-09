Editorial: What we can learn from Pete Giesen's career

Giesen passed away last week at age 88. His passing provides occasion not simply to offer tribute to a longtime legislator but to look back at how much Virginia politics have changed, not always for the better.

Giesen was one of the last of the “mountain-valley Republicans,” a breed now functionally extinct. These Republicans — who, as the name implies, came from west of the Blue Ridge — were the core of the resistance to a segregationist Democratic Party that controlled Virginia for much of the 20th century.

They were something of a civil rights party that fought to expand the electorate and modernize a backward state government. Then, almost as soon as those mountain-valley Republicans succeeded in busting open Virginia’s one-party state and turning it into a real democracy, they were shoved aside within their own party.

Today’s Republicans would be virtually unrecognizable to the Republicans of yore, and vice versa. We are richer for having had Republicans such as Giesen and poorer for not having Republicans like that today.

They were not liberals by any stretch of the imagination, but they were not conservatives consumed by conspiracy theories, either.