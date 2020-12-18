Editorial: Why aren't rural localities demanding an end to school disparity?

Yes, yes, we know that money doesn’t always equate to a better education, so we’re certainly not going to say that students in Northern Virginia are getting an education that’s twice as good as one that students in Southside and Southwest get. But money does pay for some things — better facilities and better technology, for instance. It’s why Lee County schools are teaching cybersecurity on an electrical system that sometimes shorts out, while Loudoun County can immerse its students in state-of-the-art technology starting with coding classes in kindergarten. If anyone from Northern Virginia wishes to dispute that their students are getting advantages that rural students aren’t, then we invite them to cut their school funding in half.

This disparity is baked into Virginia’s fundamental law. The Virginia Constitution says that the legislature “shall seek to ensure that an educational program of high quality is established and maintained” — but the state Supreme Court ruled in 1994 that “shall seek to” language was merely an aspiration, not a mandate. Democrats controlled the legislature then; they could have fixed that. Instead, Democratic leaders squashed a proposed revision. Republicans controlled the legislature for about two decades after that. They could have fixed it. They did not. Now Democrats control the legislature again and do we see any desire to deal with this? None at all. What we have here is a bipartisan agreement to maintain school disparity. We must point out, for the umpteenth time, that the main advocate for fixing the funding disparities between the rural and suburban schools is a rural Republican — state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, and that all the Democrats who profess to be champions of education have been strangely silent.