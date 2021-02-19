Editorial: Will we see a new type of Republican emerge?

No Republican would ever actually invoke the L-word, but they could easily come up with another word that sounds more appealing to their constituents. What might a “socially conservative but fiscally liberal” Republican be in favor of? More spending on rural schools, for starters. We’ve pointed out many times before how poorly funded schools in rural Virginia are. The state subsidizes most school funding in rural Virginia — in Scott County, 65% of the school budget comes from Richmond; in Buena Vista, 62% — and yet still those schools are far less funded than their counterparts in the most affluent parts of the state. Money doesn’t always buy a good education but it does buy some things — such as better buildings and better technology. Lee County is teaching cybersecurity but on an electrical system that often shorts out. They don’t have to worry about that in Loudoun County. At what point will we see a Republican who tells voters — buy all the guns you want, but we need to start taxing Northern Virginia more to pay for our schools. Such a message wouldn’t go over well in Northern Virginia but it might do very well in rural Virginia. And why stop with schools? Rural Virginia has lots of infrastructure needs — the free market that conservatives love has fixed the broadband problem in Democratic-voting Northern Virginia but not GOP-voting rural Virginia. Why can’t rural voters have their cultural conservatism and economic liberalism, too?