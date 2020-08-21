Canceling shows at Harvester is the right move for the town

We know. We were all excited for music to return to the area and for some semblance of normalcy again.
It was a good effort by the Harvester Performance Center and the Town of Rocky Mount to try to safely make the outdoor concert series happen. On paper it sounded like a good idea but there were many things about the outdoor series that just didn’t work.
While they offered socially distance seating and performed temperature checks upon entry, it was clear from photos taken and displayed on social media that many folks were not wearing masks. Masks have been touted by health officials locally and nationally as one of the top ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Guidelines outlined in phase 3 of Gov. Ralph Northam’s reopening plan capped entertainment, such as outdoor concerts, at 1,000 patrons. Approximately 500 attended at least two shows at Harvester Outdoors.
There was disappointment from the Farmers’ Market vendors who were somewhat displaced by the stage, fencing and equipment that originally went up. After an already delayed start to the market’s season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, vendors said they were not even warned of the changes to the space and many expressed disdain for the move.
“We did not know about this at all,” said Amanda Hall, a vendor from Holland Custom Signs. “We all paid for spaces here within the market, and nobody asked for our opinions. They just came in and blocked us off. It feels like we’re being pushed out.”
In addition to the unrest from market vendors, the temporary fencing that was put up before each show may have been effective at keeping paying patrons in but anyone within earshot of the venue could enjoy the music without paying the ticket cost. During the Sara Evans show there were several vehicles parked along side streets in downtown Rocky Mount and on Franklin Street as people sat in or on top of their vehicles and enjoyed the show for free.
Not to mention challenges with weather. The shows were mostly lucky in that they were not rained out, but the area did face some rather warm temperatures despite the sun going down during the performances.
While the town rented the outdoor stage and lights and the set-up was nice, it wasn’t the Harvester. Part of the draw of the music venue is its state-of-the-art acoustics and set-up. While the outdoor shows may have been a safer move during the closure, which started back in March when Northam closed all entertainment businesses, schools and many retailers, it wasn’t executed as well as it could have been. We are confident lessons were learned that will help the town with future decisions of this nature, though. This was a new situation for everyone.
We can’t wait until we can announce the reopening of the downtown Rocky Mount music venue but for now, for safety, and for the sake of saving some taxpayer money, we believe the town has made the right choice, even if it is the difficult choice.
