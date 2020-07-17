COVID communication should be evolving

Communication during the coronavirus pandemic has been frustrating to say the least.
Communication by some companies to employees has been a source of frustration as several concerns regarding rumors of colleagues testing positive circulate amongst employees. Some companies have been forthcoming with information and sent press releases to media and contacted the health department for assistance. Kudos to those who have been proactive in letting their employees and the public know so they can take precautions if they feel they may have been exposed to the virus.
Communication from health officials has been at times contradictory and vague. For example, the Centers for Disease Control’s numbers run at least a day behind the Virginia Department of Health’s numbers, so depending on whose website you are looking at, the numbers vary.
The numbers have been a hot topic from the start of the pandemic because while you can apply the old adage “numbers don’t lie,” it still depends on how you look at them. One could look at the numbers and see positive cases locally have doubled since the beginning of June, but one could also look at the numbers and say our percentage compared to other areas is low. Both are true statements. Adding to the confusion is the lackw of current stats. VDH’s numbers are cumulative and show the case count since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
At press time, VDH showed 117 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County and seven hospitalizations. But how many of these patients have recovered? How many have been termed as “long haulers?” How many of these cases were asymptomatic? How many of these cases were due to travel outside the area? How many are community spread?
We posed some of these questions to the West Piedmont Health District and received the following response from District Epidemiologist Sharon Ortiz-Garcia: “We don’t have that information locally, and I believe VDH has not yet made any decisions on when and (if) this information will be reported.”
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association has a dashboard showing current hospitalizations, but does not break it down by region, county or hospital. Hospitals are loathe to supply numbers publicly due to HIPAA laws. At press time in Virginia, more than 1,080 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 with more than 9,500 hospitalized and discharged overall.
At one point, VDH’s data showed Franklin County had two deaths from the virus, but within weeks the website changed to show only one death in the county. Nancy Bell, West Piedmont population health manager, said this was likely due to an error where a number that was supposed to be included in Henry County was added to Franklin County, but no press release or statement was ever released to address the change.
We know this is all new to everyone, and things are changing rapidly, but we are nearly five months into this pandemic. Experts should be learning new information and be able to step up communication efforts to the public.
