Editorial: 7 questions for the governor's race

We have one election in the rear view mirror which means another is just ahead of us. The 2021 governor’s race is now taking shape. Democrats have the biggest field, with former Gov. Terry McAuliffe attempting a comeback, along with Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William County — and Del. Lee Carter of Manassas saying he’s thinking about running. Republicans have an even longer list of potential candidates but just two who have formally announced — former House Speaker Kirk Cox of Colonial Heights and state Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield County, who now says she’ll run as an independent. We have as many questions are there are candidates.
1. How will McAuliffe fare with the new landscape of the Democratic Party? The party has changed a lot since he won the nomination by default seven years ago. Then it was out of power and happy to have a feisty candidate to do battle. Now the party controls both the governorship and the General Assembly for the first time since 1993. The activist base of the party has moved left, and has different expectations than it did in 2013. McAuliffe is the epitome of the type of Democrat the party is moving away from — centrist, friendly with the business community, especially when it comes to natural gas pipelines. Just because he’s a former governor doesn’t mean he’ll play well with primary voters. A lot of Democrats will likely think it’s time to nominate a woman, and they have not one but two to choose from. How well can McAuliffe stand against that tide?
2. Just how influential is the left wing of the Democratic Party? This is the same question, just in reverse. Joe Biden wasn’t the left wing’s idea of the perfect Democratic presidential candidate — yet he won the nomination anyway. In Virginia, Biden took 53% in the primary. Of course, Biden did that with overwhelming support from Black voters. With three Black candidates in the field, McAuliffe won’t be able to replicate Biden’s formula — but he may not need to. Party activists might be surprised to find the primary electorate is bigger than the Twitterverse.
3. Does Fairfax have any support? Fairfax has been wounded by allegations of sexual assault — allegations that he’s quick to point out have never been proven or pursued in court. Politics, though, aren’t always fair. While other candidates routinely send out lists of endorsements, Fairfax has been noticeably silent. His most high-profile endorsement is someone who can’t even vote for him — a British lord whose ancestors set free Fairfax’s great-great-great grandfather. That’s not an impressive start.
4. Who will emerge as McAuliffe’s main challenger? There are several ways to phrase the same question. How much will McClellan and Foy split the vote? Both are Black, both are women, although they likely draw from different parts of the party. If only one of them were running, that candidate will likely be McAuliffe’s main competitor — and he’d be theirs. Instead, they’ll wind up competing against each other — and him. If McAuliffe weren’t running, McClellan likely would be the establishment candidate — a legislative veteran and a heavy-duty corporate attorney in Richmond. If McClellan weren’t running, Foy would be the obvious anti-McAuliffe. In a multi-candidate field, one of them has to emerge as the main contender — or McAuliffe may find an easy path through a divided field.
5. Which candidate would Carter hurt the most? If you want the mirror opposite of the corporatist McAuliffe, it would be Carter, who proudly bills himself as a Democratic socialist. Carter, if he runs, is getting a late start compared to the other candidates — never a good omen. If he gets in, will he be anything other than a footnote? Or will his socialist message energize a portion of the Democratic left the way Bernie Sanders’ did? If so, that’s probably still not enough to win. Sanders took 23% in the presidential primary; even if Carter replicated that, that’s likely not enough to win even a multi-candidate gubernatorial primary. So which candidate does that hurt the most? It’s fair to say that Carter won’t be taking votes away from McAuliffe, so who would he take votes from? Maybe he doesn’t take votes away from anyone — maybe all the people who support him would have simply sat out the primary — but on a percentage basis, whatever vote he gets cuts into somebody else. So who will that be? Whatever the answer, the most likely result of Carter’s candidacy is to make it easier for McAuliffe to win the nomination. Irony abounds.
6. Is Virginia now irretrievably Democratic or is there a chance that under the right circumstances a Republican could win? How each party views this question may determine who they support. Republicans haven’t won a statewide race since 2009; all the trendlines have gone the other way. One reason that Democrats have done so well in Virginia lately has been Trump. Suburban voters recoiled at Trump and throughout his presidency took out their wrath on every Republican in sight. Will they continue to do so, or will that fever abate once Trump leaves office? Many Democrats are convinced that Virginia is no longer a swing state, it’s deep blue. If so, that gives them the luxury to go as far left as they want in picking a candidate. Republicans certainly hope they do. The best case scenario for Republicans is that Democrats pick a candidate so far left that the suburban voters who have been voting Democratic recoil from the choice — and are willing to give Republicans a second look in the post-Trump era.
7. What lessons have Republicans learned from the Trump era? Logically, Virginia Republicans should understand how much Trump set back their party. One sign that they have is their decision to pick their nominee via a convention rather than a primary. Chase, who is running a Trump-like campaign, might well have won a primary, where only a plurality is required. A convention requires a majority. Cox is the type of candidate who might help the party reclaim lost ground. Other potential contenders might also fit that bill, but for now Cox is the only candidate officially seeking the nomination since Chase says she’ll run as an independent. Cox brings gravitas as a former House Speaker. The thing that hurts him most within the party — a belief that he is too much of a pragmatist — is precisely the thing that might help him in a general election.
