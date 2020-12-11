Editorial: 7 questions for the governor's race

5. Which candidate would Carter hurt the most? If you want the mirror opposite of the corporatist McAuliffe, it would be Carter, who proudly bills himself as a Democratic socialist. Carter, if he runs, is getting a late start compared to the other candidates — never a good omen. If he gets in, will he be anything other than a footnote? Or will his socialist message energize a portion of the Democratic left the way Bernie Sanders’ did? If so, that’s probably still not enough to win. Sanders took 23% in the presidential primary; even if Carter replicated that, that’s likely not enough to win even a multi-candidate gubernatorial primary. So which candidate does that hurt the most? It’s fair to say that Carter won’t be taking votes away from McAuliffe, so who would he take votes from? Maybe he doesn’t take votes away from anyone — maybe all the people who support him would have simply sat out the primary — but on a percentage basis, whatever vote he gets cuts into somebody else. So who will that be? Whatever the answer, the most likely result of Carter’s candidacy is to make it easier for McAuliffe to win the nomination. Irony abounds.