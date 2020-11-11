Editorial: A new book tells story of how women got the vote in Virginia

We said history is messy. Here’s another example: The suffrage movement in Virginia failed. Virginia refused to grant women the right to vote on its own and it refused to ratify the 19th Amendment (until decades after it had gone into effect). Virginia had women’s suffrage imposed on it. The book describes how some registrars quit rather than enroll women after the amendment took effect. It also describes how others tried to block Black women from registering by making them wait for hours and then rejected them for not being able to answer obscure questions about U.S. government that white women weren’t required to answer. That up-close look at how the Black vote was suppressed is something else that never made its way into Virginia’s official histories. But here it is in this one. If you didn’t learn this history in school, here’s your chance to make up for that. Not all of our history is up on monuments, but some of the women in this book should be.