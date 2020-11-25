Editorial: Are cranberries our most patriotic Thanksgiving dish?

Only then did Madison turn to other matters: “The Constitution proposed by the late Convention engrosses almost the whole political attention of America . . .” Alas, on Feb. 6, 1788, Jefferson wrote back to Madison: “The apples & cranberries you were so kind as to send at the same time were all spoiled when they arrived at Havre, so that probably those articles will not keep during the passage . . . As the red-birds & opossums are not to be had at New York, I will release you from the trouble of procuring them elsewhere.”

With that, some poor passenger was spared the indignity of caring for an opossum on a transatlantic voyage. Jefferson’s fascination with cranberries, though, continued.

Three years later, he was back home in the United States, serving as the first Secretary of State. There were tensions with the British, upheaval in France, political feuds with Alexander Hamilton, and, of course, agricultural experiments. On July 6, 1791, Jefferson sent off a lengthy order to the William Prince Nursery on Long Island.

The first item on Jefferson’s shopping list was sugar maples. The second was “bush cranberries,” with Jefferson specifying he wanted “all you have.”