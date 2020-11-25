Editorial: Are cranberries our most patriotic Thanksgiving dish?

Thanksgiving dinners are fraught with peril. The doctor told Uncle Ed to lay off the salt. Aunt Sally is watching her sugar. And is it true that the cousins have gone vegan?
There’s one thing you can count on, though. If the ghost of Thomas Jefferson were to show up at your house today, be sure to have some cranberries to serve him.
Cranberry sauce may be an acquired taste for some, but Jefferson was one who acquired that taste — and then spent much of his time trying to acquire the delicacy.
Consider the consequential summer of 1787. In Philadelphia, the Constitutional Convention was in session, with delegates trying to figure out how to put together a governing document for the young nation. Jefferson was across the ocean, as the young nation’s minister to France.
His friend and future rival, John Adams, was in London, as America’s minister to Great Britain. Jefferson’s young daughters had stopped in London on their way to join their father in Paris (in the company of a certain enslaved servant named Sally Hemings). On July 1, Jefferson wrote to Adams’ wife, Abigail, to thank her for taking the girls in.
The chatty Jefferson went on to share some other gossipy news: “At dinner the other day at M. de Malesherbe’s he was sadly abusing an English dish called Gooseberry tart. I asked him if he had ever tasted the cranberry. He said, no. So I invited him to go and eat cranberries with you.”
Jefferson the diplomat was still Jefferson the naturalist — and Jefferson the foodie. He often asked Madison to send him some of his favorite treats. That fall, Jefferson wrote Madison to confirm that a box containing pecans had arrived. Unfortunately, Jefferson went on, “There were 13 nuts in it, which I mention, because I suspect it had been pillaged.”
Jefferson then asked Madison to send him “a few barrels of Newtown pippins and cranberries.” Jefferson also had a more unusual request: “Red birds for the ladies, and Opossums for the naturalists would be great presents, if any passenger would take charge of them.”
Jefferson wrote that letter on Sept. 17, 1787. Across the ocean, that was the day the Constitutional Convention adjourned and the business of getting the new constitution ratified began.
Travel being what it was then, it would be Dec. 9 before Madison could reply from New York: “I doubt whether the Virginia Red Birds are found in this part of America. Opossums are not rare in the milder parts of New Jersey, but are very rare thus far Northward. I shall nevertheless avail myself of any opportunities which may happen for procuring and forwarding both.”
Madison had better news about the food, assuring Jefferson that he had just arranged to ship him two barrels of apples and two barrels of cranberries: “In one of the latter the Cranberries are put up dry, in the other in water; the opinions and accounts differing as to the best mode.”
Only then did Madison turn to other matters: “The Constitution proposed by the late Convention engrosses almost the whole political attention of America . . .” Alas, on Feb. 6, 1788, Jefferson wrote back to Madison: “The apples & cranberries you were so kind as to send at the same time were all spoiled when they arrived at Havre, so that probably those articles will not keep during the passage . . . As the red-birds & opossums are not to be had at New York, I will release you from the trouble of procuring them elsewhere.”
With that, some poor passenger was spared the indignity of caring for an opossum on a transatlantic voyage. Jefferson’s fascination with cranberries, though, continued.
Three years later, he was back home in the United States, serving as the first Secretary of State. There were tensions with the British, upheaval in France, political feuds with Alexander Hamilton, and, of course, agricultural experiments. On July 6, 1791, Jefferson sent off a lengthy order to the William Prince Nursery on Long Island.
The first item on Jefferson’s shopping list was sugar maples. The second was “bush cranberries,” with Jefferson specifying he wanted “all you have.”
In time, of course, Jefferson became president. There were Barbary pirates to fight and Louisiana to purchase. But he still found time to write to a cousin: “I must trouble you to send me by the stage which leaves Richmond first after your receipt of this 4 gross of corks, as the cider you are sending from Mr. Cocke cannot be bottled till I receive them, and the season is nearly over for bottling — a keg of cranberries by the first boats would be very acceptable.”
So what was it with Jefferson and cranberries? Evidently he had a taste for their tartness, or maybe he considered them useful for medicinal purposes. An English traveler visiting colonial Massachusetts once wrote that cranberries were prized because “they are excellent against the Scurvy. They are also good to allay the fervor of hoof diseases.” They’re also good for clearing up and preventing urinary tract infections but let’s not get into that.
No doubt cranberries appealed to Jefferson’s political tastes, as well. They were a native food, and Jefferson delighted in praising and promoting all things American. Native Americans, of course, knew all about cranberries but the new European settlers were fascinated by them. The first recipe for cranberry sauce appeared in a Pilgrim cookbook in 1663. Four years later, the Pilgrims found themselves in a political dispute with King Charles II. To appease him, they shipped off two casks of corn, three barrels of codfish — and 10 barrels of cranberries.
If Jefferson’s goal was to create a Southern cranberry industry, he was disappointed. Cranberries need a cooler climate. However, he’d surely be pleased to know that today the cranberry is a $254 million business in the United States — with about one-third of the sales to foreign markets.
We think of cranberries being a product of Massachusetts or New Jersey, but they’re actually just the second and third biggest cranberry states.
More than half the nation’s crop is produced in Wisconsin. The fourth and fifth biggest cranberry producers are Oregon and Washington, formed from the territory that Jefferson sent Meriwether Lewis and William Clark to explore (even though the Pacific Northwest technically wasn’t part of the Louisiana Purchase).
Regardless, Jefferson, who long had his eye on the West Coast, would probably like that a lot.
He might even say that something is as American as cranberry sauce.
