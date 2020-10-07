Editorial: Democrats adopt an Orwellian argument to keep the power to gerrymander

The amendment requires a super-majority on the commission to approve new lines — at least six of the eight legislators and at least six of the eight “citizen” members must agree. Further, at least three of the four senators must agree on the state Senate lines and three of the four delegates must agree on the House lines. This is intended to ensure a bipartisan agreement.

What happens if they can’t agree? What happens if one party simply refuses to agree? Then it would be up to the Virginia Supreme Court to draw new lines.

Democrats have been skeptical of that point. The current court was appointed entirely by Republicans, so Democrats worry that Republicans might intentionally gum up the works hoping to get a more favorable set of maps from the court. This is possible but unlikely: Judges have had to draw legislative lines in the past but they don’t do it themselves. They appoint a “special master” — usually a college professor who specializes in such things.

The irony is that if Republicans blocked the commission from a super-majority agreement, they’d really be tossing their fate to some academic in his or her ivory tower — or, as Republicans often prefer to call them, “the liberal elite.”