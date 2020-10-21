Editorial: Don't reward politicians who avoid the hard questions about the economy

4. How would you reverse the region’s population decline?

At the time, we challenged the candidates to address those issues and offered them space on our opinion pages to do so.

We have yet to hear from Good. We did hear from Webb, though, and you’ll see his responses on the opposite page (or, if you’re reading online, under the “columnists” section). You can judge for yourself what Good’s non-response says about his interest in these issues and whether Webb’s responses are the right ones. (The offer to Good still stands, by the way).

However, even if Good doesn’t respond, and even if you deem Webb’s answers insufficient, here’s the thing: These problems aren’t going away. Political campaigns can try to distract us with whatever the hot-button issue of the day might be, but none of those issues that animate cable news talking heads in their studios in Washington or wherever will change these facts on the ground in rural Virginia — counties are losing population as young adults (and not always young adults) move away to seek job opportunities elsewhere. So what will? It’s not as if nothing is happening.