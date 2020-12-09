Editorial: Franklin County residents should apply for redistricting commission

We are fully aware that both parties will have an incentive to name members from other parts of the state, which is why those in this part of Virginia should speak up the loudest. The state’s population growth has been in the urban crescent, so that’s where any new districts will get drawn (at the expense of rural Virginia, which will surely lose seats as a consequence). The new commission doesn’t ban gerrymandering, it just makes gerrymandering less likely by forcing the two parties to collaborate. The Democrats’ voting strength is in the urban crescent, so that’s where they will be looking to maximize the number of seats. Republicans know that if they’re going to regain the majority in either chamber it will have to be by winning back districts in the urban crescent that they’ve recently lost (they already control almost everything in rural Virginia). So they need to be acutely attuned to how those districts in the urban crescent are being drawn.