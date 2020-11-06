Editorial: Hey y'all!

But here’s the thing: “Y’all” is gaining ground. Multiple studies have found that, much like kudzu, “y’all” is spreading beyond the South. Its usage remains concentrated between Texas and Virginia, with Mississippi being the most y’all-prone state. But it’s now taking hold outside the South. This isn’t exactly new. A study in 1996 found that 49% of non-Southerners — that’s nearly half, y’all! — had used the word “y’all” in conversation, a figure that was up 5 percentage points from a previous study.

Since then, there have been other scholarly explorations of “y’all.” In 2000, the Journal of English Linguistics published an article entitled “The Nationalization of a Southernism” that addressed the spread of “y’all.” Now we have this Alabama book that does the same thing. Even The Atlantic — which started out as The Atlantic Monthly magazine but is a popular website for news and commentary — has published an article headlined “America Needs Y’all.” Subtitle: “English has no standard second person plural word and it’s time for that to change.” Now, get this, y’all: The Atlantic is based in Boston. That’s right — even people in Boston think y’all should say “y’all.” Even some Canadians are now using the word. One discussion board about the word —yes, there are such things — includes Canadians testifying about the word: “I think it’s a generational thing. I live in Winnipeg and among my generation (I am 21 years old), y’all is quite common.”