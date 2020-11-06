Editorial: Hey y'all!

Y’all listen up now, you hear? We’ve got something important to tell y’all.
It’s now OK to say “y’all.”
Yes, yes, we know — this is the South. It was always OK to say “y’all” here. Well, not before 1824. That’s the earliest documented use of the useful little Southern contraction. That’s probably why Thomas Jefferson, in writing the Declaration of Independence, started it off with the more stately “When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another . . .” and not the more colloquial “Hey y’all” as in “Hey y’all, we’re outta here.”
Like any good Southern storyteller, we are sometimes prone to meander.
In any case, the reason we’re writing to y’all about “y’all” today is that there’s a book out that, among other things, discusses the word in a quite scholarly — and approving — way.
The book is “Speaking of Alabama: The History, Diversity, Function, and Change of Language,” edited by Thomas Nunnally, a retired professor of linguistics at Auburn University. One of the sections in the book is written by Catherine Davies, a professor of linguistics at the University of Alabama and is titled “A Southern Improvement to the Pronoun System.”
Don’t let the Alabama part of the title put y’all off. You know those folks down there can’t help themselves. Bless their hearts. Anyway, both Nunnally and Davies are big proponents of the word “y’all.”
Being linguists, they’ve got to get all technical about this — and they talk about how the English language really needs a good second person pronoun. That used to be the word “ye” for plural use and “thou” for singular. Sadly, we don’t use those words much anymore, unless we’re talking about the movie “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” or performing Shakespeare: “O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?”
Or, as we’d say today, “Hey y’all, anybody seen Romeo? He’s not responding to any of my texts.”
So ye is out, thou is out, but the grammatical need to refer to a whole bunch of y’all still remains. So, what do we do? Some languages are strictly regulated. The French have the Académie Française that governs what can and cannot be said in French. The Académie — which functions as the French language police — has been particularly vigilant in trying to keep technology phrases and slang from social media from polluting the French tongue. They’re, um, English and, well, y’all know how the French feel about the English.
The social media abbreviation LOL — laugh out loud? Too English. The Académie has ruled that MDR is the acceptable French substitute — mort de rire.
To the chagrin of grammar teachers and copy editors everywhere, the English language, has no such regulatory body. In English, we can just make words up! And we often do. At least 422 times, Shakespeare got to a point in his writing where he just couldn’t find the word he wanted, so he invented his own. Many of them are now so common we don’t even realize we’re speaking Shakespearean when we talk about something being accessible or something being zany. Rather than being pedantical and traditional and unchanging, the English language has been successful precisely because it is nimble-footed, perhaps even rascally. Yes, all those are words Shakespeare invented out of thin air. (We won’t even get to all the phrases.)
Shakespeare didn’t invent “y’all,” but those who did were simply doing what he had done centuries before. We don’t need no stinkin’ Académie to tell us what words we can use; we see a need, we fill it and move on. Countless times, as Shakespeare would have said. And sometime around 1824, somebody in the South, searching for a second person pronoun to use in place of the archaic “thou” and “ye” simply combined “you all” into “y’all.” Some linguists speculate this came from Scots-Irish immigrants — an evolution of the Ulster term “ye aw.” Others believe it was African-American in origin. Regardless of who first said it, “y’all” quickly became a Southern thing. Or, as we say ‘round here, a Southern thang.
Up North, they talk differently. In the Northeast, they say “you guys” or even “youse guys.” There are lots of other regional variations — “yunz” or “yinz” in Pittsburgh, which makes absolutely no sense to us.
But here’s the thing: “Y’all” is gaining ground. Multiple studies have found that, much like kudzu, “y’all” is spreading beyond the South. Its usage remains concentrated between Texas and Virginia, with Mississippi being the most y’all-prone state. But it’s now taking hold outside the South. This isn’t exactly new. A study in 1996 found that 49% of non-Southerners — that’s nearly half, y’all! — had used the word “y’all” in conversation, a figure that was up 5 percentage points from a previous study.
Since then, there have been other scholarly explorations of “y’all.” In 2000, the Journal of English Linguistics published an article entitled “The Nationalization of a Southernism” that addressed the spread of “y’all.” Now we have this Alabama book that does the same thing. Even The Atlantic — which started out as The Atlantic Monthly magazine but is a popular website for news and commentary — has published an article headlined “America Needs Y’all.” Subtitle: “English has no standard second person plural word and it’s time for that to change.” Now, get this, y’all: The Atlantic is based in Boston. That’s right — even people in Boston think y’all should say “y’all.” Even some Canadians are now using the word. One discussion board about the word —yes, there are such things — includes Canadians testifying about the word: “I think it’s a generational thing. I live in Winnipeg and among my generation (I am 21 years old), y’all is quite common.”
So why is “y’all” catching on? Well, Grandpa always did say the South would rise again, although he was probably thinking about something else. The scholars talk about the nationalization of American culture and the loss of regional idiosyncrasies. Fast food chains elbow out local diners, that sort of thing. In this case, the South happens to have the regional idiosyncrasy that is prevailing. Y’all is simple; it’s easy to say. There’s also another reason why scholars say “y’all” is winning the culture war, but it’s not an answer that some of our Southern die-hards will like.
“Y’all,” unlike “you guys,” has the virtue of being gender neutral. That’s right. “Y’all” is more politically correct. What do y’all think about that?
