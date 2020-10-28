Editorial: Six counties ask Confederate statue question six different ways

The other five counties all went heavily for Donald Trump in 2016 and surely will again in 2020. His vote share ranged from 57.1% in Halifax to 57.4% in Lunenburg to 65.6% in Warren to 68.8% in Franklin to 81.7% in Tazewell. It’s not a given that every Democratic voter will vote to move the statues but for argument’s sake, let’s say they do. That helps clarify the difficult math for those on the “move” side. Can they persuade enough Trump voters to vote both for Trump (who has tweeted “Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments”) and then vote for doing the very thing he has decried? The challenge would seem hardest in Tazewell, where slightly more three of every eight Trump voters would need to vote in favor of moving the statue. The historical irony is that Tazewell is in Appalachia, which had only a weak affiliation with the actual Confederacy. More irony: None of Franklin’s delegates to the Virginia Secession Convention of 1861 voted in favor of secession. Even after Confederates fired on Fort Sumter, and President Lincoln issued his call for troops, one delegate voted against secession and the other didn’t vote. If Franklin County votes to keep its Confederate statue in November, its voters will show more attachment to the Confederate cause in 2020 than its elected representatives did in 1861.