Editorial: Steve Earle mines a complicated vein of music

If you’ve come here today for politics, you’ll get some, just maybe not the way you expected.

Political commentary can take many forms, from a presidential tweet to a country music twang. It’s the latter that we’re dealing with today, specifically the new album by Steve Earle — “The Ghosts of West Virginia.”

It’s some good old-fashioned music — some good new-fashioned music, too — along with powerful social commentary on a place that’s not that far from us. That alone puts Earle’s new record before us for consideration. Plus, you don’t really want to read about politics or the pandemic today, do you? Good, because we didn’t want to write about that, either.

For some of you, an introduction is in order. How do we begin to introduce Steve Earle? To say he’s a country singer isn’t quite right, at least not in the way most people understand the term. Much of his music sounds country enough, all right, but you won’t find him crooning with the “hats” on country music radio. Earle hails from a sub-genre usually categorized as “alt-country,” which often means it’s country music but with some noncountry elements thrown in — rock, folk and, from time to time, liberal politics. Country music tends to be a pretty conservative genre, which is why this is “alt.”